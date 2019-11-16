The upcoming episode of the Kapil Sharma Show is definitely going to be a full-on entertainer. The entire team of Pagalpanti – Anil Kapoor, Arshad Warsi, John Abraham and Urvashi Rautela would be seen enjoying the funny moments with Kapil Sharma and team.

In one of the clips from the upcoming episode, shared by Kapil himself, the ace comedian would be seen taking a dig at Archana Puran Singh. While talking to the celebrity guests, Kapil says, "Accha sab baat karte hain na ke Anil sir jo hai na, forever young hain vo. Lekin uske peeche ek kahani hai. Vo subah chaar baje jaldi uth jate hain. Jaise Archana ji bhi, ye bhi bahut jaldi uth jati hain. Isliye aaj tak inke safed baal nahi hain. Kyunki chaar baje uthke dye kar leti hain apne baal." This leaves everyone in splits including Archana Puran Singh herself.

Kapil's team takes liberties

Archana Puran Singh had earlier said that even though the team cracks jokes or go beyond the script in pulling her leg, they immediately come to her to apologise and hug her. However, Archana said that on camera they cross all limits and take complete liberty to make the audience laugh.

Archana vs Sidhu

Archana Puran Singh has also spoken up about how different she is from Sidhu in question. Talking about Sidhu, she said, "We are two very different individuals. He has earned a name for himself and so have I. Our personalities are very different and both of us are happy in our own space. It's just a coincidence that I am here and he is not and it goes on like that in our industry."

Kapil takes a dig at John

In the same episode, Kapil also made fun of John who came to the show without wearing anything on his feet. While Archana Puran Singh tried to justify that John had earlier said that he never wears shoes and mostly prefers wearing chappals, Kapil took a dig at her statement saying that we don't wear anything at home but that doesn't mean we go outside without putting them on. And needless to say, it was followed by a wave of laughter.