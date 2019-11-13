Archana Puran Singh's Instagram account is as lively and entertaining as the actress herself. From sharing backstage tidbits to revealing candid moments of the show; Archana surely knows how to keep her fans entertained.

The team of Marjaavan recently graced the Kapil Sharma Show and their funny banter with the members of the show left everyone in splits. Amidst all this, Archana shared a few pictures from the sets.

In one of the photos, where she can be seen sitting alone, Singh wrote, "My favourite place to be ... the 'kursi' @kapilsharma #TKSS Wishing all the best to #marjaavaan team @riteishd @sidmalhotra @rakul.preet143 @tarasutaria #motichoorchaknachoor team @athiyashetty @nawazuddin._siddiqui on The Kapil Sharma Show tonight and tomorrow #thekapilsharmashow #lovemywork #shootlife #onsetlife." Archana also shared several photos with Riteish Deshmukh, Sidharth Malhotra, Rakul Preet and Tara Sutaria.

Archana has always been active on social media. From sharing candid behind-the-sets pictures to beautiful family moments; Archana makes sure that she treats all her fans with something unexpected every now and then. Not just this, the celebrity judge also shares many vintage photos of hers with yesteryear megastars and the stories behind those pictures.

Archana's vanity van

Recently, Archana Puran Singh shared a sneak peek into her luxurious and stylish vanity van. From microwave oven, eccentric lightings, royal recliners and seating space to tasty food platters; we got to see a glimpse of Archana's uber-stylish life beyond the sets of The Kapil Sharma Show. While sharing the video, Archana wrote, "VANITY VAN sneak peek!I'd shot this video long ago baarish ke mausam mein. Soch rahi thi it's not good enough to post. But then said what the heck... #shootlife #behindthescenes #lovemywork #TKSS #vanityvan #actorslife"

Archana caught red-handed

Archana and Kapil share a great equation which is quite visible in their social media posts. During the episode featuring Priyanka Chopra and Farhan Akhtar, Archana had taken a break and was eating golgappas backstage. Sharing a video shot by Kapil Sharma, Archana had written, "PARDE KE PEECHHE: Caught red handed by @kapilsharma eating production ke 'gol gappe' with @ayushmaansethi"

After Navjot Singh Sidhu's ouster, Archana Puran Singh has definitely saved the show with her loud laughter and magnetic personality. The team of Kapil Sharma Show never leave a chance to pull Archana's legs over her being appointed as the celebrity judge after Sidhu's ouster.