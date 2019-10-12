Archana Puran Singh and Kapil Sharma's equation always reminds of the fun equation between Tom and Jerry, Timon and Pumbaa or Chip and Dale. Not only does the duo share amazing friendship but they also never leave a chance to pull each other's legs. The same happened during one of the episodes of the Kapil Sharma Show.

It was during the shoot of the episode featuring Priyanka Chopra and Farhan Akhtar, who had come to promote their film – The Kapil Sharma Show – that Kapil Sharma caught Archana Puran Singh red-handed. Now, wait, wait! Before you jump to any conclusions in your head, let us tell you the real deal. In a video posted on Instagram, Kapil Sharma has said that he caught Archana Puran sneaking out of the sets to eat golgappas which they had arranged backstage. Archana was seen quickly eating more and more of the most famous Indian street food along with her son Anshumaan Sethi.

While sharing the video, Archana wrote, "PARDE KE PEECHHE: Caught red handed by @kapilsharma eating production ke 'gol gappe' with @ayushmaansethi"

After Navjot Singh Sidhu's ouster, Archana Puran Singh has definitely saved the show with her loud laughter and magnetic personality. Archana's impeccable dressing style on the show often turns heads. And now, we finally know the secret of her style. In an Instagram video, Archana had recently revealed how and from where she gets those beautiful gowns, jewellery and sandals from.

She took to Instagram and wrote, "New York Diaries Day 2: kitne log (of course mostly female) poochhte hain ki aap apne show ki dresses kahan se laati hain? So here's a glimpse of where I shop for #tkss #mystylistmacys #newyorkshoppingspree My personal stylist Olena has kept these gowns and dresses aside ...ek mahine pehle se woh ek ek karke mere liye dresses collect kar rahi thi so that I can just walk in and try them out... Not just dresses, she's kept shoes, sandals, jewellery also picked out and ready. Sweet. And hard working. Efficient. Just the way I like my people to be. And how I also try to be. Always. #lovemywork #shoppingforworkclothes"

Well, we love this banter between Archana Puran Singh and Kapil Sharma and can't seem to have enough of it.