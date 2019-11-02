Archana Puran Singh, without whom we can't even think of The Kapil Sharma Show, is having the time of her life. From getting to enjoy ace comedians of the country performing in front of her to setting fashion goals for all the curvaceous women out there, Archana is enjoying the best of both worlds.

Luxurious vanity van

Recently, Archana Puran Singh shared a sneak peek into her luxurious and stylish vanity van. From microwave oven, eccentric lightings, royal recliners and seating space to tasty food platters; we got to see a glimpse of Archana's uber-stylish life beyond the sets of The Kapil Sharma Show. While sharing the video, Archana wrote, "VANITY VAN sneak peek!I'd shot this video long ago baarish ke mausam mein. Soch rahi thi it's not good enough to post. But then said what the heck... #shootlife #behindthescenes #lovemywork #TKSS #vanityvan #actorslife"

Archana has always been quite active on social media. From sharing candid behind-the-sets pictures to beautiful family moments; Archana makes sure that she treats all her fans with something unexpected every now and then. Not just this, the celebrity judge also shares many vintage photos of hers with yesteryear megastars and also shares the stories behind those pictures.

Archana's fashion sense

Archana Puran Singh's gowns and dresses on the show have often made headlines. Fans and young girls keep asking her about where she gets them from. Talking about the same, Archana had shared a video and said, ""New York Diaries Day 2: kitne log (of course mostly female) poochhte hain ki aap apne show ki dresses kahan se laati hain? So here's a glimpse of where I shop for #tkss #mystylistmacys #newyorkshoppingspree My personal stylist Olena has kept these gowns and dresses aside ...ek mahine pehle se woh ek ek karke mere liye dresses collect kar rahi thi so that I can just walk in and try them out... Not just dresses, she's kept shoes, sandals, jewellery also picked out and ready. Sweet. And hard working. Efficient. Just the way I like my people to be. And how I also try to be. Always. #lovemywork #shoppingforworkclothes"

Archana vs Sidhu

Archana had also jokingly spoken up about her chemistry with the members of the show in an interview with HT. Archana had said that though they respect her a lot, and keep apologising to her for making jokes on her, on stage, they totally forget all about it and cross all limits.