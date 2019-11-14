Kapil Sharma is known for his wit and humour which never fails to crack everyone up. In the upcoming episode of The Kapil Sharma Show, the cast of Pagalpanti Anil Kapoor, Arshad Warsi, John Abraham and Urvashi Rautela came to promote their upcoming film. And there came a point where Kapil asked Arshad to leave the show midway.

During the interaction, Kapil, as usual, was seen flirting with Urvashi in the presence of Anil Kapoor, Arshad and John. Making him voice sound deeper, Kapil flirtatiously asked Urvashi if girls fall for men with heavy baritone. About which, Urvashi told Kapil that girls of any age would fall for him irrespective of voice tone in which he speaks.

While Kapil continued to flirt with Urvashi, Arshad suddenly got up from his seat and told the rest of the cast to leave the show immediately. To which, Kapil, while trying to make it look as if he was trying to stop Arshad was going away, took a sudden U-turn and showed him the doors. And everyone burst into laughter including Arshad and the other cast of Pagalpanti.

In the same episode, Kapil also made fun of John who came to the show without wearing anything on his feet. While Archana Puran Singh tried to justify that John had earlier said that he never wears shoes and mostly prefers wearing chappals, Kapil took a dig at her statement saying that we don't wear anything at home but that doesn't mean we go outside without putting them on. And needless to say, it was followed by a wave of laughter.

Meanwhile, The Kapil Sharma Show has remained in the top 5 positions in the TRP chart despite the arrival of new shows like Bigg Boss 13 and Kaun Banega Crorepati 11.