It might have been a while since Navjot Singh Sidhu left the Kapil Sharma Show, but, Kapil and the team still manage to entertain audience and viewers at the cost his name. Kapil and his team have often been seen taking digs at Archana Puran Singh and how she took up Sidhu's spot. And the latest weekend episode was no different.

Team Marjaavan's fun session

Tara Sutaria, Rakul Preet, Riteish Deshmukh and Sidharth Malhotra graced the weekend episode of The Kapil Sharma Show to promote their film – Marjaavan. The team enjoys a lot on the show and also leave make many funny revelations. Talking to Rakul, Kapil says that he sees a lot of difference in the Rakul he knew earlier and the Rakul who is sitting in front of him now. Archana teases Kapil over this and says that Rakul is Kapil's younger sister who has now grown up.

Kapil calls Navjot Singh Sidhu

To retaliate, Kapil pretends to call Navjot Singh Sidhu and complains about Archana to him. Not just that he also says that he misses him a lot on the show which leaves Archana in splits. Archana Puran Singh had shown us a sneak peek about what happens when the camera is not rolling. In the selfie video, we got a glimpse of the live audience waiting for Archana, Kapil and his co-stars to perform on stage. Archana asks Kapil if he is busy chatting with his wife Ginni, to which, the comedian replies that he was talking with his friend. Archana, then, moves on to the stage greeting the audience and Kapil's mother who is seen seated in the front row. As she moves her phone towards the audience, they wave to the camera with a smile on their faces while the band rehearsing in the background.

Archana Puran Singh caught red-handed

It was during the shoot of the episode featuring Priyanka Chopra and Farhan Akhtar, who had come to promote their film – The Kapil Sharma Show – that Kapil Sharma caught Archana Puran Singh red-handed. In a video posted on Instagram, Kapil Sharma has said that he caught Archana Puran sneaking out of the sets to eat golgappas which they had arranged backstage. Archana was seen quickly eating more and more of the most famous Indian street food along with her son Anshumaan Sethi. While sharing the video, Archana wrote, "PARDE KE PEECHHE: Caught red handed by @kapilsharma eating production ke 'gol gappe' with @ayushmaansethi"