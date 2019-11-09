The Kapil Sharma Show has remained one of the favourite shows topping the TRP chart on Indian television. Ever since the show has started airing, it has been entertaining its viewers with its hilarious and spontaneous gimmicks. The show has also been introducing new artistes by giving them an opportunity to perform on stage.

The shooting of The Kapil Sharma Show mainly takes place at Goregaon Film city where the set of the comedy show has been erected. However, apart from the show's live audience, not many are aware of what happens backstage or while an episode is being shot.

Giving a glimpse into what happens backstage, the show's co-host Archana Puran Singh, who is enjoying her time on the show, recently shared a video from the sets before the show raises its curtains.

In the selfie video, you can see a live audience waiting for Archana, Kapil and his co-stars to perform on stage. Archana also shows the people from her team and how everyone is preparing for the show. You also get a glimpse of Kapil who is seen talking on the phone. Archana asks Kapil if he is busy chatting with his wife Ginni, to which, the comedian replies that he was talking with his friend.

Archana, then, moves on to the stage greeting the audience and Kapil's mother who is seen seated in the front row. As she moves her phone towards the audience, they wave to the camera with a smile on their faces while the band rehearsing in the background.

As Archana sits on her chair, she shows off her make-up tools and the smiley balls that she often throws at Kapil when the latter makes fun of her on stage. She also introduces the show's photographer who is fondly called as Das Dada who can be seen showing off his quirky moves in the video.

Take a look.