There's no denying that Navjot Singh Sidhu was one of the most essential part of The Kapil Sharma Show. From his shero-shayari to his genuine laughter to his bonding with Kapil Sharma to his anecdotes, Sidhu has never failed to entertain and keep the audience thoroughly engaged throughout the show. But the show's charm was lost in the misdt of a social media rainstorm against Sidhu over his comment on the dastardly Pulwama attack and the latter's position was filled by Archana Puran Singh as his replacement as the co-host of the show. Since then, The Kapil Sharma Show has been experiencing ups and downs in its TRP rating.

It was reported that the show's producer Salman Khan along with the channel have been waiting for matters to calm down so that they can bring Sidhu back on the show. The channel had reportedly asked Kapil Sharma and his team to refrain from commenting on the controversy. But, after a long silence of weeks, Kapil has finally opened up about Sidhu's return to The Kapil Sharma Show as the co-host and when he will be joining the team once again.

Kapil recently attended HT Most Stylish Awards 2019 and also interacted with the media talking about his style statements, his style icon and his upcoming projects. During the interaction, when Kapil was asked to comment on Sidhu's return, he said that "Sidhu paaji is currently busy with the upcoming Lok Sabha elections. I had spoken to him regarding his return to the show. So I feel that till this elections campaigning is going on, I don't there's any chance for him to come back on the show. But after the elections, Sidhu's return is inevitable."

Going by Kapil's words, it looks like Sidhu will soon entertain the audience with his witty banter with Kapil and floor his guests with his shero-shayari and an explosion of his inimitable laughter.

Take a look what Kapil Sharma said about Navjot Singh Sidhu's return.