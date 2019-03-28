Ever since Navjot Singh Sidhu was removed from The Kapil Sharma Show as the co-host, the comedy show has been witnessing a considerable amount of drop with each passing week. This week, the show has slipped down to tenth position with 1.9 points in the TRP chart. And it looks like Salman Khan, the co-producer of the show, has finally decided to take the matter in his hands to make things right again.

The makers have been trying hard to bring Kapil Sharma's show back in the top 5 list of Indian TV shows but all the effort that the team has been putting in to pull it back on the track, has somehow gone in vain. Till date, Salman has never interfered with the way Kapil Sharma's show has been functioning. But looking at the ongoing turbulent situation of one of the most popular shows on Indian television, Salman is reportedly going to reprimand Kapil over the consistent drop in the show's TRP rating.

Over the past couple of weeks, The Kapil Sharma Show seems to have lost its charm with Sidhu's exit and has experienced a decline of millions of impressions, according to the BARC ratings. In the past couple of episodes, one could observe that the final edit of the show is being filled with gigs and introduction of new comic characters (played by Krushna Abhishek, Kiku Sharda, Sumona Chakraborty, Chandan Prabhakar, the new addition Rajiv Thakur and Bharti Singh) with less interactive sessions with the celebrities and the audience and less trivia.

This visible strategic change seems to have backfired at the creative team of The Kapil Sharma Show and we can see the results in the form of its low TRP ratings. It remains to be seen if the show will be able to bounce back in the TRP chart in the days to come.