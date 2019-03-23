And this week's wait to know which show has made its way much ahead of the others and which show has had a surprising descent is finally here. The latest TRP report of this week has some astounding figures and show names at unexpected positions.

From the premiere episode till the grand finale, every episode of Khatron Ke Khiladi 9 has garnered immense love and viewership from the audience. Ever since this season of the show made its way onto our screens, there has been no looking back for the adventure reality show. And this week too, the show has managed to maintain its crackling record and stayed at the first position.

Giving the show a tough competition right from the beginning has been Ekta Kapoor's Naagin 3 starring Anita Hassandani and Surbhi. And this week too, the show has maintained its second spot without any change from the last week. However, what's surprising is the tie between two shows this week – Kulfi Kumar Bajewala and Kundali Bhagya. Both the shows stand at the same third position. Kasautii Zindagi Kay 2 has bagged the fourth spot in this week's chart followed by a tie between Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai and Kumkum Bhagya.

Surprisingly, even the sixth spot stands at a tie this week. Tujhse Hai Raabta and reality show Super Dance Chapter 3 starring Shilpa Shetty, Geeta Kapoor and Anurag Basu have received the same amount of TRPs this week.

From fifth to sixth and now to the seventh spot, Kapil Sharma's show has just been slipping down with each passing week. Whether it's the lack of good content or Sidhu's absence, we can't say for sure, but, with this rate, it would be just a few weeks before the show goes out of the top 10 list.

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashma is at the eighth spot followed by a tie between three shows at the ninth spot. Nazar, Guddan Tumse Na Ho Payega and Gathbandhan are the three shows positioned at the ninth spot.

Divya Drishti, Shakti and Krishna Chali London are the three shows at the tenth spot.