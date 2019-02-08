The ninth season of Khatron Ke Khiladi is getting exciting with each passing week. From the celebrity contestants performing some dare-devil stunts to elimination rounds, a lot is happening on the show. No wonder, the stunt-based reality show is currently one among the top TV shows in terms of TRP ratings.

Besides performing the nail-biting stunts, the contestants also bring some humour in between shoots especially, Bharti Singh, who leaves her audience in splits with her tongue-in-cheek humour.

Now, the channel Colors has released a video clip where Bharti is seen imitating host Rohit Shetty. Joining her in her act is her husband Harsh Limbachiya, who is seen playing a vendor.

In the video, Bharti, in a humorous way, reveals that Rohit will ensure Aly Goni wins the show reasoning that he wants to help his driver (Aly). Watch the hilarious video:

Khatron Ke Khiladi 9 has some big names as contestants. Besides Bharti, Harsh and Aly Goni, the show also has Ridhima Pandit, Vikas Gupta, Aditya Narayan, Zain Imam and Shamita Shetty. Avika Gor and Sreesanth were recently eliminated.

Recently, it was reported that each contestant charges a massive fee and some are jaw-dropping. Bharti and Harsh take home a hefty sum of Rs 2 lakh and Rs 80,000, respectively, for each episode.

Aly of Yeh Hai Mohabbatein fame is paid Rs 1 lakh for each episode while Ridhima charges Rs 1.5 lakh to perform the stunts. Bigg Boss 11 contestant Vikas Gupta takes home a massive sum of Rs 3 lakh. Above all, host and Simmba director Rohit, who leaves no stone unturned to encourage the contestants, charges as much as Rs 30 lakh as his fee.