The TRP chart of the top ten shows of the week is finally here. After Khatron Ke Khiladi, which maintained its top spot from its premiere episode till the finale, it was interesting to see which show would jump up the ladder. Not only do we have few surprising entries this week but, also a new topper. Take a look.

Shaheer Sheikh – Rhea Sharma's Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke, which came on air just last week, has topped the charts this week with 2.5 ratings. Naagin 3 has continued to maintain its second spot this week too with 2.4 ratings. Kumkum Bhagya, which is another fixture in the list has bagged the third spot this week.

The Kapil Sharma show has taken a massive lead and jumped from the seventh spot to the fourth spot this week. After a fabulous start towards the end of last year, the show has just been embroiled in constant controversies which has not allowed it to grab a fixed spot in the TRP chart. From moving down the order, exiting the top 10 to bouncing back and bagging a spot in the top five, the show has seen it all. With constant good content and healthy entertainer, we just hope the show continues to climb up the ladder.

Kundali Bhagya has bagged the fifth spot with 2.3 ratings. Kasautii Zindagii Kay has bagged the sixth spot with 2.3 ratings. Shilpa Shetty, Anurag Basu and Geeta Kapoor starrer dance reality show – Super Dancer – has bagged the seventh spot with 2.3 ratings followed by Kullfi Kumarr Bajewala at the eighth spot.

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata has bagged the ninth spot with 2.2 ratings and Tujhse Hai Raabta has bagged the tenth spot with 2.2 ratings.