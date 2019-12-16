2019 has been a memorable year for many B-town celebs as they excitedly welcomed their babies. Here's a list of celebs who added a new member to their lives.

Ginni Chatrath - Kapil Sharma

Kapil Sharma and wife Ginni Chatrath welcomed their first child on 11th December. The couple is yet to announce the name of their daughter. Fans are eagerly waiting to see the first picture of Kapil Sharma and Ginni Chatrath's daughter.

Esha Deol

Esha Deol and Bharat Takhtani welcomed their second child Miraya on 10th June. Her elder daughter is Radhya. While talking about the connection of the names of her daughters, Esha Deol told Mumbai Mirror, "When Lord Krishna worships Radha, it's called Radhya, while Miraya means a devotee of Lord Krishna. Both the girls have that in common and I love how Radhya and Miraya sound together."

Amy Jackson

Amy Jackson welcomed her son with fiance George Panayiotou on September 23. She often shared her pregnancy pictures on Instagram. Post her delivery too the actress has been sharing glimpses of the little munchkin on her social media handle. Amy is all set to tie the knot with fiance George Panayiotou next year. It will be an intimate destination wedding attended by close friends and family members.

Ekta Kapoor

Ekta Kapoor kickstarted the year with a wonderful surprise as she welcomed her first child on 27th January through surrogacy. She named her son Ravie after her father Jeetendra whose real name is Ravi Kapoor.

An elated Ekta had said in a statement, "By God's grace, I have seen many successes in my life, but nothing beats the feeling of this beautiful soul being added in my world. I cannot even begin to express how happy my baby's birth has made me. Everything in life doesn't go the way you want it to but there are always solutions to those hiccups. I found mine and today I feel immensely blessed to become a parent. It is an emotional moment for me and my family and I can't wait to begin this new journey of being a mother."

Sameera Reddy

Actress Sameera Reddy and Akshai Varde welcomed their child on 12th July. The couple also is a parent to son Hans Varde They have named their daughter Nyra.

Surveen Chawla

Surveen Chawla and husband Akshay Thakker welcomed their baby girl Eva on 15th April. Speaking about motherhood, Surveen had told Bombay Times, "It's a beautiful feeling and more so, as it has come completely unexpected for Akshay and me. Suddenly, life has become beautiful. I am looking forward to every step now. Of course, it's unfamiliar territory, but the only one that comes with a guarantee of being wonderful. Akshay and I feel really blessed."

Gabriella Demetriades - Arjun Kapoor

Arjun Kapoor and girlfriend Gabriella Demetriades were blessed with a baby boy on 18th July. The couple named their son Arik Rampal. Arjun's two daughters from his first marriage also visited the hospital to see the newborn. Gabriella had a cesarean delivery and her parents flew down from South Africa to meet their daughter.