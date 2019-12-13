After a phenomenal response to Mardaani where we saw Rani Mukerji playing the role of a tough cop, Rani is back with the franchise in an even bigger and better way. The teaser, trailer and first-look of Mardaani 2 had already created several headlines and the buzz around the film has been quite strong so far. Rani Mukerji starrer Mardaani 2 has received good reviews from critics so far.

The film is also expected to do a good business as the first weekend has mostly been booked in advance in major metro cities. The film revolves around the rape and brutal murder of several girls and women by a psycho killer on the loose, which leads to massive uproar and a challenge from the accused to Rani (Shivani Shivaji Roy) to catch him if she can.

Check some of the reviews of Mardaani 2 from critics:

TOI gave the film 3.5 stars out of 5: It's the conviction in the performances and a gripping narrative that ensure there's never a dull moment in Mardaani 2. Yes, it is a brutal story that's sometimes hard to stomach, but it needs to be told. And none better than Rani in a khakee to lead the show.

Khaleejtimes went with 4 stars out of 5: With no frills attached, not even a token song sequence, 'Mardaani 2' might come across as dark, gory and excessively violent. But when you are dealing with a subject matter like brutal sexual violence against women, perhaps this is the only way to shock viewers into awareness.'Mardaani 2' is a must watch for those who feel helpless upon reading reports of crime against women. It might be a bit over the top at times, but the narrative technique works well for this particular genre.

Gulfnews went with 3 out of 5 stars: Mukerji is a firebrand on the big screen and she never lets us forget it. She's confident, cocky and convincing in her turn as Shivani Roy. Scenes of Mukerji launching a monologue on women's rights can seem a bore, especially when there's a serial killer preying on a young girl out there. Although there are no songs, there's a tendency to glorify every move of Mukerji.