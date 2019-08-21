Out of all the episodes of Karan Johar's Koffee with Karan, the one that entertained us the most and will always be remembered for a lot of revelations was the one featuring Rani Mukerji and Kareena Kapoor.

From Kareena admitting her love for Shahid, Rani revealing how she and Preity are not the best of friends to Preity Zinta revealing that Kareena only says hi to her when Karan is around; the episode made several headlines for all the controversial statements.

On the episode, when Karan Johar asked Rani and Kareena Kapoor about Preity Zinta and their equation with her, Rani replied in the most straight-forward way.

She said, "It was never a friendship, Karan, to be very honest. We shared a great working relationship. Me and Preity, we gel very well when we work together, especially when we did Chori Chori Chupke Chupke and Har Dil Jo Pyaar Karega. That was the time when we both were starting off. Priety and Rani were always put together, I don't know for what. We did that Piya Piya together."

"I think maybe because me and Priety, we look the same, we both are the same kind of body language and all so we look great together onscreen. When journalists came on the sets, what they saw was that Priety and me were very comfortable on the sets with each other when we were working and I guess that was blown out of proportion in magazines. We tried to clear out to people that we are not really the best of friends and we don't go out together but no one was buying that. But that is the fact," she added.

Karan Johar later showed a video of Priety talking about Rani and Kareena. Post the video, Rani told Karan that since Priety gave an opinion about the two of them, Karan should also ask the two of them about her. Then, a visibly irritated Rani said, "I think Preity talks too much, she should talk less. That's the only thing I want to tell her through your show. I think she has an opinion about everything. I think she should cut that out."

Well, if not through the media, Preity and Rani did make their equation quite clear through this episode.