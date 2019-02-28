Rani Mukerji and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan were once used to be talked about for their strong friendship, but they eventually turned into almost strangers.

So much so that the two divas did not even invite each other for their respective weddings. It all started after Aishwarya was replaced by Rani in the movie Chalte Chalte, after her then boyfriend Salman Khan had created a ruckus on the sets of the film.

The former Miss World was reportedly hurt by the fact that her best friend replaced her in the movie. Things had turned more awkward after Aishwarya got married to Abhishek Bachchan, who was once rumoured to be dating Rani.

Things worsened after neither Abhishek nor Aishwarya invited Rani to their wedding. Rani had later expressed discontent at being "deluded" by the couple.

"Only Abhishek can throw light on that. The truth is that if a person chooses not to invite you to their wedding, you realise where you stand with the person. You may be deluded and think you are friends but maybe the friendship was only restricted to being co-stars on the sets. However, it doesn't matter now. It became very clear and evident that we were only co-actors and not friends. Moreover inviting someone to a wedding is a personal choice. Tomorrow when I decide to get married, I will choose the handful of people I want to invite," Rani had said during an interview when she was asked about not being invited to the big wedding.

Later, when Rani tied the knot with Aditya Chopra, she also chose not to invite the power couple. However, Rani was seen being there for Aishwarya when the latter had lost her father.