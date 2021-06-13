Kannada director Chethan Kumar has tied the knot to his girlfriend Manasa in a private event on Sunday, 13 June. The couple took the wedding vows in the presence of their limited family members and friends at a Raghavendra Mutt in Mysuru.

The wedding was performed as per Hindu customs. While Chethan Kumar sported a silk shirt and dhoti, the blushing bride wore a traditional saree.

Who'll Attended the Marriage?

Actors Puneeth Rajkumar, Dhruva Sarja with his wife Prerana Shankar , Srimurali, and filmmaker Mahesh Kumar are some of the celebrities who attended the marriage to wish the couple as they begin a new journey as a husband and wife.

As per the reports, Manasa is a relative of Chethan Kumar and they have been in a relationship for many years. With the blessings of the elders of their family, they tied the knot.

Since the lockdown is still in place, the marriage was restricted to limited guests.

Chethan Kumar started off his journey in Sandalwood as a dialogue writer for the movies like Devru, Kari Chirathe, Gange Bare Tunge Bare, Kanteerava. Arjun Janya discovered the fire in his writing and offered him to pen lyrics in Kiccha Sudeep.

Later, Chethan Kumar penned songs for a couple of minutes, before making his directorial debut in Bahaddur which starred Dhruva Sarja and Radhika Pandit. His next movie Bahaddur was also with him.

Currently, he is working on Puneeth Rajkumar and Priya Anand's James.