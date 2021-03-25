Puneeth Rajkumar is undoubtedly one actor from Sandalwood who has earned a huge fan following with his dancing skills. In fact, he is a better dancer than other stars of his generation like Kiccha Sudeep and Darshan.

Times Changed

The Power Star has constantly tried to improve his dancing skills and every filmmaker, who works with him, makes sure to get the best out of him in this department. Now, the times have changed as many young actors have taken the dance department seriously and come out with well-choreographed songs.

But this does not worry Puneeth Rajkumar, as he gets inspired to perform better when he looks at youngsters like Dhruva Sarja and Yash, who too are good dancers, setting the stage on fire.

In an interview, Puneeth Rajkumar has said that he would like to work with multiple choreographers in films. During the process, the Power Star heaped praises on Dhruva Sarja and Yash for their dancing abilities.

The 46-year old star recalled an incident when he had gone to an event and was impressed with a performance given by Yash. Appu said that he started practising the Rocking Star's steps after coming back home.

The Power Star added that he likes Yash very much and has respect for his journey to stardom. "That is achievement is for me. Something impossible has to be done," he added.

Appu Loves to See Audience Reaction

The actor also revealed that he gets goosebumps when the audience goes crazy over his dance steps. "It delights me to see fans enjoying my performance," he added.

Puneeth Rajkumar is now prepping up for the release of his next big film Yuvarathnaa. The film is scheduled for release on 1 April. It reunites Puneeth, director Santhosh Ananddram and Hombale Productions after the blockbuster Raajakumara.

The movie team has carried out an extensive promotion and hoping that the film will set the box office on fire. The film has Sayyeshaa in the female lead role with Prakash Raj, Dhananjaya and many others in the supporting roles.