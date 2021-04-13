Puneeth Rajkumar, who is basking in the success of his latest movie Yuvarathnaa, has given a nod to yet another project. Sandalwood's Power Star will be collaborating with none other than Pawan Kumar of Lucia and U-Turn fame and leading production house Hombale Films is collaborating with Appu again.

Hombale Films Formally Announces The News

"Powering your festival vibes, here we announce our next #HombaleFilms9 with Powerstar @PuneethRajkumar & @pawanfilms ⚡ @Vkiragandur @hombalefilms Principal photography starts in July 2021✌️. [sic]" Hombale Films tweeted, thus putting an end to the speculations around his next movie.

Pawan Kumar has completed the script recently. The formal announcement was made only after he got the green signal from the Power Star. The movie is expected to be launched in the second half of 2021.

Sharing his excitement, Puneet tweeted, "Announcing my next movie on this auspicious day of Ugadi. #HombaleFilms9 with @pawanfilms ⚡ @VKiragandur @hombalefilms Principal photography starts in JulyVictory hand. [sic]"

Puneeth Rajkumar and Pawan Kumar's 'jodi' is an unusual combo considering the fact that Appu is a mass hero and the director is known for off-beat content in which scripts are considered heroes. Hence, people now curious to know the subject that Pawan has chosen for the Power Star.

Pawan Kumars Tweet

Pawan Kumar thanked the actor and the production house for this opportunity. He tweeted, "Thank you @PuneethRajkumar sir. The first time I met you was in 2008 with Yograj sir, from then to this date, you have been extremely encouraging towards all my works. It's a privilege that I am collaborating with you to tell this story. Thank You @hombalefilms @Vkiragandur. [sic]"

This will be the fourth collaboration of Hombale Films with Puneeth Rajkumar after Ninnindale, Raajakumara and Yuvarathnaa.

Puneeth Rajkumar on Signing Spree

Puneeth Rajkumar has been taking up movies one after the other. He is currently working on Chetan Kumar's mass entertainer James. He has signed Dinakar S' next movie funded by Jayanna Films and Pailwaan director S Krishna's commercial entertainer in which Appu plays the role of a RAW agent.