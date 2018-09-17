Power Star Puneeth Rajkumar's Raajakumara bagged major honours at the South Indian International Movie Awards, shortly known as SIIMA. It won five awards at the event held at the Bollywood Parks in Dubai on Saturday, September 15.

Raajakumar was the biggest blockbuster of 2017. Santhossh Ananddram-directorial had Puneeth Rajkumar, Priya Anand, Sarath Kumar and others in the cast. Meet the winners from other industries.

The awards were given for 16 popular categories of which Raajakumar won in five departments. Find the complete list of winners below: