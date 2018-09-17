Power Star Puneeth Rajkumar's Raajakumara bagged major honours at the South Indian International Movie Awards, shortly known as SIIMA. It won five awards at the event held at the Bollywood Parks in Dubai on Saturday, September 15.
Raajakumar was the biggest blockbuster of 2017. Santhossh Ananddram-directorial had Puneeth Rajkumar, Priya Anand, Sarath Kumar and others in the cast. Meet the winners from other industries.
The awards were given for 16 popular categories of which Raajakumar won in five departments. Find the complete list of winners below:
|Category
|Kannada
|Best Film
|Raajakumara
|Best Director
|Santhosh Ananddram (Raajakumara)
|Best Actor
|Puneeth Rajkumar (Raajakumara)
|Best Actress
|Sruthi Hariharan (Beautiful Manasugalu)
|Best Actor In A Supporting Role
|Kashinath (Chowka)
|Best Actress In a Supporting Role
|Bhavana Rao (Satya Harischandra)
|Best Music Director
|V Harikrishna (Raajakumara)
|Best Lyric Writer
|Santhosh Ananddram (Raajakumara Title Song)
|Best Playback Singer (Male)
|Ravi Basrur (Anjaniputra - Chanda Chanda)
|Best Playback Singer (Female)
|Anuradha Bhat (Chowka - Appa I Love You)
|Best Actor In A Negative Role
|Aashish Vidyarthi (Pataki)
|Best Debutant Actor
|Rishi (Operation Alamelamma)
|Best Debuteant Actress
|Ekta Rathod (Siliconn City)
|Best Debutant Director
|Tarun Sudheer (Chowka)
|Best Cinematographer
|Santhosh Rai Pataje (Chamak)
|Best Comedian
|Sai Kumar (Happy New Year)