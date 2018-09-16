Vijay's Mersal has topped the Tamil winners' list of SIIMA (South Indian International Movie Awards) with 5 honours, while R Madhavan and Vijay Sethupathi's Vikram Vedha won the Best Film award.
SIIMA rewards the artistic and technical achievements of the South Indian film industry. The award event of 2018 was held at the Bollywood Parks in Dubai on September 14 and 15. The bosses of the show announced the winners' list of Tamil and Malayalam on its opening days.
Mersal won coveted awards like best director, best music director, best villain, best playback singer (male) and best lyricist. Sivakarthikeyan and Nayanthara bagged the best actor and actress for their performances in the movies Velaikkaran and Aramm, respectively.
Here is the complete Tamil winners list of SIIMA Awards 2018.
|Category
|Tamil
|Best Film
|Vikram Vedha
|Best Director
|Atlee (Mersal)
|Best Actor
|Sivakarthikeyan (Velaikkaran)
|Best Actress
|Nayanthara (Aramm)
|Best Actor In A Supporting Role
|Bhaskar (8 Thottakkal)
|Best Actress In a Supporting Role
|Shivada (Adhe Kangal)
|Best Music Director
|Ar Rahman (Mersal)
|Best Lyric Writer
|Vivek (Aala Poraan and Mersal)
|Best Playback Singer (Male)
|Sid Sriram (Mersal)
|Best Playback Singer (Female)
|Luksimi Sivaneswaralingam (Bogan)
|Best Actor In A Negative Role
|SJ Surya (Mersal and Spyder)
|Best Debutant Actor
|Vasanth Ravi (Taramani)
|Best Debuteant Actress
|Aditi Rao Hydari (Kaatru Veliyidai)
|Best Debutant Director
|Arun Prabhu Purushothaman (Aruvi)
|Best Cinematographer
|Ravi Varman (Kaatru Veliyidai)
|Best Comedian
|Soori (Sangili Bungili Kadhava Thorae)
|Lifetime Achievement Award
|P Susheela
|Critics Award
|Best Actor In A Leading Role (Male)
|R Madhavan For Vikram Vedha
|Best Actor In A Leading Role (Female)
|Aditi Balan For Aruvi
SIIMA Awards 2018 was a starry night with many celebs including Vikram, Khushboo, Sarath Kumar, Radhika and Hanisika attending it. The winners were honoured amid brillaint dance performances by leading actors. Here are the photos of winners, celebs and performances.
