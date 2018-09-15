10.46: The award for the best child actress goes to Shalga Saligrama.

10.29: Harikrishna wins the award for best music director, Kannada.

10.27: The award for the best music director in Telugu goes to M Keeravani.

10.25: Ravi Basur wins the best male singer award in Kannada.

10.24: Kaala Bhairava wins the best male singer award in Tollywood.

10.20: Anuradha Bhat wins the best female singer award in Kannada.

10.15: Madhupriya won the best female singer award in both Tamil and Telugu category.

09.58: Shubra Aiyappa now sets the stage on fire with her scintillating dance moves.

09.48: The best lyric writer award goes to Suddala Ashok Teja and Santhosh Annandram in Telugu and Kannada respectively.

09.43: The award for best cinematography in Kannada goes to Santhosh Raj Pataje for the movie 'Chamak'.

09.36: The award for the best cinematographer in Telugu goes to Senthil Kumar for his work in the movie 'Baahubali 2'.

09.19: The show starts. The hosts Priyadarshini, Rahul Ramakrishhna and Sree Mukhi starts the proceedings.

09.13: Bhumika Chawla walks the red carpet in SIIMA.

SIIMA presents the best actor in Malayalam category to Nivin Pauly for his spectacular performance in the movie 'Njandukalude Naatil Oridavela'.

In the Tamil category, the best actress award goes to Nayanthara. NivinPauly received the award on behalf of Nayanthara.

The wait is finally over, as the organizers of South Indian International Movie Awards (SIIMA) will announce the names of the winners in Tollywood and Sandalwood industries today. Yesterday, SIIMA had handed over the honors to the winners in Mollywood and Kollywood. The names of the winners will be announced within the next couple of hours, and the entire South Indian industry is eagerly waiting to see who will come out with flying colors in this tight competition.

Film personalities down south consider SIIMA as one of the most respected honors, as the awards are finalized by the organizers after analyzing the audiences' poll.

The grand event is now going on in Dubai. The organizers are all set for the bash, and top-rated celebrities down south are reaching the main venue where the award ceremony is taking place.

Please find below the SIIMA Awards nomination list...