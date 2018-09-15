10.46: The award for the best child actress goes to Shalga Saligrama.
10.29: Harikrishna wins the award for best music director, Kannada.
10.27: The award for the best music director in Telugu goes to M Keeravani.
10.25: Ravi Basur wins the best male singer award in Kannada.
10.24: Kaala Bhairava wins the best male singer award in Tollywood.
10.20: Anuradha Bhat wins the best female singer award in Kannada.
10.15: Madhupriya won the best female singer award in both Tamil and Telugu category.
09.58: Shubra Aiyappa now sets the stage on fire with her scintillating dance moves.
09.48: The best lyric writer award goes to Suddala Ashok Teja and Santhosh Annandram in Telugu and Kannada respectively.
09.43: The award for best cinematography in Kannada goes to Santhosh Raj Pataje for the movie 'Chamak'.
09.36: The award for the best cinematographer in Telugu goes to Senthil Kumar for his work in the movie 'Baahubali 2'.
09.19: The show starts. The hosts Priyadarshini, Rahul Ramakrishhna and Sree Mukhi starts the proceedings.
09.13: Bhumika Chawla walks the red carpet in SIIMA.
SIIMA presents the best actor in Malayalam category to Nivin Pauly for his spectacular performance in the movie 'Njandukalude Naatil Oridavela'.
In the Tamil category, the best actress award goes to Nayanthara. NivinPauly received the award on behalf of Nayanthara.
The wait is finally over, as the organizers of South Indian International Movie Awards (SIIMA) will announce the names of the winners in Tollywood and Sandalwood industries today. Yesterday, SIIMA had handed over the honors to the winners in Mollywood and Kollywood. The names of the winners will be announced within the next couple of hours, and the entire South Indian industry is eagerly waiting to see who will come out with flying colors in this tight competition.
Film personalities down south consider SIIMA as one of the most respected honors, as the awards are finalized by the organizers after analyzing the audiences' poll.
The grand event is now going on in Dubai. The organizers are all set for the bash, and top-rated celebrities down south are reaching the main venue where the award ceremony is taking place.
Please find below the SIIMA Awards nomination list...
|Category
|Telugu
|Kannada
|Best Film
|Baahubali-2 The Conclusion
Fidaa
Gautamiputra Satakarni
The Ghazi Attack
Sathamanam Bhavati
|Bharjari
Raajakumara
Chamak
Chowka
Ondu Motteya Kathe
|Best Director
|Krish (Gautamiputra Satakarni)
SS Rajamouli (Baahubali 2)
Sandeep Vanga (Arjun Reddy)
Sankalp Reddy (The Ghazi Attack)
Satish Vegesna (Sathamanam Bhavati)
|Santhosh Ananddram (Raajakumara)
Chethan Kumar (Bharjari)
Suni (Chamak)
Prakash Jayaram (Taarak)
PC Sekhar (Raaga)
|Best Actor
|Nandamuri Balakrishna (Gautamiputra Satakarni)
Prabhas (Baahubali 2)
Vijay Devarakonda (Arjun Reddy)
Jr NTR (Jai Lava Kusa)
Rana Daggubati (Nene Raju Nene Mantri)
|Shivarajkumar (Mufti)
Puneeth Rajkumar (Raajakumara)
Sri Murali (Mufti)
Ganesh (Chamak)
Dhruva Sarja (Bharjari)
|Best Actress
|Anushka Shetty (Baahubali 2)
Rakul Preet Singh (Jaya Janaki Nayaka)
Kajal Aggarwal (Nene Raju Nene Mantri)
Ritika Singh (Guru)
Sai Pallavi (Fidaa)
|Shraddha Srinath (Operation Alamelamma)
Niveditha (Shuddi)
Shanvi Srivastava (Taarak)
Rashmika Mandanna (Chamak)
Sruthi Hariharan (Beautiful Manasugalu)
|Best Actor In A Supporting Role
|Aadhi Pinisetty (Ninnu Kori)
Prakash Raj (Sathamanam Bhavati)
KK Menon (The Ghazi Attack)
Satya Raj (Baahubali 2)
Sri Vishnu (Vunnadhi Okate Zindagi)
|P Ravishankar (College Kumar)
Diganth Manchale (Happy New Yeaar)
Kashinath (Chowka)
Rajesh Nataranga (Operation Alamelamma)
Sooraj Gowda (Siliconn City)
|Best Actress In a Supporting Role
| Bhumika Chawla (MCA)
Jayasudha (Sathamanam Bhavati)
Ramya Krishnan (Baahubali 2)
Hema Malini (Gautamiputra Satakarni)
Raadhika Sarathkumar (Raja The Great)
|Aruna Balraj (Operation Alamelamma)
Harshika Poonacha (Upendra Matte Baa)
Saanika (Saheba)
Samyukta Hornad (Dayavittu Gamanisi)
Bhavana Rao (Satya Harischandra)
|Best Music Director
|MM Keeravani (Baahubali 2)
|V Harikrishna (Raajakumara)
|Best Lyric Writer
|Suddala Ashok Teja (Vachinde - Fidaa)
|Santhosh Ananddram (Raajakumara Title Song)
|Best Playback Singer (Male)
|Kaala Bhairava (Dandaalayyaa - Baahubali 2)
|Ravi Basrur (Anjaniputra - Chanda Chanda)
|Best Playback Singer (Female)
|Madhu Priya (Vachchinde - Fidaa)
|Anuradha Bhat (Chowka - Appa I Love You)
|Best Actor In A Negative Role
|Rana Daggubati (Baahubali 2)
Tarun Arora (Khaidi No 150)
Rao Ramesh (Duvvada Jagannadham)
Arjun Sarja (Lie)
Vijay Varma (MCA)
|Prakash Rai (Raajakumara)
Aashish Vidyarthi (Pataki)
Apeksha Purohit (Coffee Thota)
P Ravishankar (Hebbuli)
Shahawar Ali (Chakravarthy)
|Best Debutant Actor
|Ishan (Rogue)
Rakshit (London Babulu)
Aashish Raj (Aakatayi)
Vishvaksen (Vellipomakey)
Ganta Ravi (Jayadev)
|Ishaan (Rogue)
Raj B Shetty (Ondu Motteya Kathe)
Manoranjan (Saheba)
Manish Rishi (Operation Alamelamma)
Mithra (Raaga)
|Best Debuteant Actress
|Megha Akash (Lie)
Shalini Pandey (Arjun Reddy)
Kalyani Priyadarshan (Hello)
Aakanksha Singh (Malli Rava)
Nivetha Pethuraj (Mental Madilo)
|Ekta Rathod (Siliconn City)
Aditi Prabhudeva (Dhairyam)
Kavitha Gowda (Srinivasa Kalyana)
Vaibhavi Shandilya (Raj Vishnu)
Divya Uruduga (Huliraya)
|Best Debutant Director
|Sandeep Vanga (Arjun Reddy)
Sankalp Reddy (The Ghazi Attack)
Prabhakar Podakandla (Next Nuvve)
Vivek Athreya (Mental Madilo)
Mahi V Raghav (Anando Brahma)
|Tarun Sudheer (Chowka)
Pannaga Bharana (Happy New Year)
Raj B Shetty (Ondu Motteya Kathe)
Ravi Basrur (Kataka)
Adarsh Eshwarappa (Shuddi)
|Best Cinematographer
|Senthil Kumar (Baahubali 2)
|Santhosh Rai Pataje (Chamak)
|Best Comedian
|Rahul Ramakrishna (Arjun Reddy)
Srinivas Reddy (Anando Brahma/Raja The Great)
Praveen (Sathamanam Bhavati)
Prudhvi Raj (Psv Garuda Vega)
Shakalaka Shankar (Anando Brahma)
|Sadhu Kokila (Chamak)
Vijay Chendur (Pataaki)
Sai Kumar (Happy New Year)
Kuri Pratap (Melkote Manja)
Chikkanna (Raajakumara)