Tanushree Dutta has lashed out at Ajay Devgn for working with rape and sexual harassment accused Alok Nath who was called out by TV writer-producer Vinta Nanda last year in October. And now Kangana Ranaut's sister Rangoli Chandel has come out in support of Tanushree and slammed Ajay Devgn for 'mocking' the MeToo movement.

Reacting to Tanushree's outrage, Rangoli, in a series of tweets, slammed Ajay Devgn and the rest of the Bollywood fraternity saying, "It is because of these men our country is a black spot on world map as far as crimes against women are concerned,shame on you bollywood for mocking #MeToo."

She continued, "These men are so intoxicated with power and money, they are teasing the movement by supporting fellow harassers and slyly mocking the victims, also shamelessly defending their actions with lame excuses and all those who are enjoying the sweetness of silence just because it is happening to somebody else's daughter shall know the world is round and everything comes around."

In the wake of the MeToo movement, Ajay Devgn had tweeted, "I'm disturbed by all the happenings with regards to #MeToo. My company and I believe in providing women with utmost respect and safety. If anyone has wronged even a single woman, neither ADF nor I will stand for it."

Many people were irked with Ajay Devgn after they saw a glimpse of Alok Nath in the trailer of his upcoming film De De Pyaar De. The actor was slapped with severe criticism on social media questioning him about his stand of not working against any sexual predator.

Like many, Tanushree Dutta, who triggered the MeToo movement in India after she opened up about her 10-year-old incident with Nana Patekar, was disappointed with Ajay Devgn as well.

In her recent statement, Tanushree called Ajay Devgn a liar, a showoff and a spineless hypocrite saying that his actions have proved that the big Bollywood hero is truly a zero.

At the trailer launch of De De Pyaar De, Ajay Devgn shedded some light on Alok Nath's presence in the movie and had said, "This is not the right place to talk about it. Jinki aap baat kar rahe hai woh film uske pehle complete hui (the film was complete before the allegations surfaced against the person)."