The Alia Bhatt vs Kangana Ranaut saga doesn't seem to be ending anytime soon. First, it was Randeep Hooda who took to Twitter to share his two-cents on Kangana's constant allegations and accusations against Ms Bhatt and in a later (now deleted) tweet, Soni Razdan has lashed out at Kangana Ranaut for attacking the daughter of the man who had launched her in the first place.

While Kangana hasn't responded to Soni Razdan's tweet, her sister Rangoli did. Rangoli claimed that it wasn't Mahesh Bhatt but Anurag Basu who gave Kangana a break and claimed that when Kangana refused to do a film titled 'Dhokha' for him, an upset Mahesh Bhatt not only shouted at her but also threw a chappal at her. Rangoli has claimed that Mahesh Bhatt didn't allow a 19-year-old Kangana to watch the preview of her own film – Woh Lamhe – and sent her home.

Rangoli then went onto say how Kangana is surviving in the industry only due to her talent while others are due to their sugar daddys. When fans claimed that it probably was Kangana tweeting from Rangoli's account, Rangoli retorted that they weren't able to handle her and certainly won't be able to handle Kangana.

Rangoli also lashed out at Randeep Hooda for calling Kangana an 'occassional actor' and 'chronic victim'. He tweeted, "Dearest @aliaa08 I'm so glad you are not letting the opinions of very occasional actors and chronic victims affect you and your work .. kudos to you for your continued efforts to outdo yourself."

To which, Rangoli claimed that Randeep Hooda had harassed Kangana Rananut during the shoot of Ungli. She also called him and Alia 'chaatukaar' of Karan Johar.