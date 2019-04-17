Actress Tanushree Dutta, who gave a huge push to the Me Too Movement in India when she complained about being sexually harassed by actor Nana Patekar on the sets of the 2008 film Horn Ok Pleassss, had been silent for a while after the huge controversy created out of her confession. The actress has resurfaced and has now questioned actor-producer Ajay Devgn for not removing rape accused actor Alok Nath from his film De De Pyar De.

Tanushree Dutta, in a detailed statement where she seems very angry, has questioned Ajay Devgn for not replacing Alok Nath. She wonders why "Bollywood not only love to support such creepy individuals" but also give weird answers when questioned. She calls these Bollywood actors and actresses as "fake heroes" and "even faker rag doll heroines".

It may be recalled that Nana Patekar was removed from the film Housefull 4 after Tanushree Dutta's accusation. In fact, more skeletons tumbled out of the Bollywood closet after Tanushree's honest confession, as women got the courage to speak up. Writer-producer Vinta Nanda accused Alok Nath of raping her when they were working together on the popular television show Tara. She later filed a police complaint.

Alok Nath had been sent a legal notic by Cine And TV Artistes' Association (CINTAA) and Indian Film And Television Directors' Association (IFTDA), but the actor ended up getting work in a small film. Now, eyebrows are being raised for him being hired for Ajay Devgn's film De De Pyar De.

Read Tanushree Dutta's full statement against Ajay Devgn and Alok Nath here:

Tinsel town is full of liars,showoffs and spineless hypocrites. And it seems by a large public consensus that the sign post is pointing currently at Ajay Devgan. During the #metoo movement in India the actor had tweeted and sworn never to work with those accused and now in a surprising and convenient turn of events is Working with rape and harrassment accused Alok Nath and supporting him make a comeback to Bollywood. Doesn't this prove yet again that your big Bollywood heroes are truly zeroes! Overrated actors and human beings who have created a clout by clever PR machinery and carefull manipulation of public sentiments,old stuffy morons who cant tell the difference between what's right and wrong and what is the need of the hour!

So would it be so difficult to just edit out Alok Naths portions in the film and hire someone else and reshoot those bits even before the film promotions started?? Nobody even knew before the posters and trailers that Alok Nath is in the film so if Ajay Devgan and the makers wanted they could have just quietly replaced him and re-shot his portions (which is barely 10-15 days for character actors in bollywood)and given Vinta Nanda the respect she deserves as well as several other women who were troubled by this guy but No! they had to keep the alleged rapist in their film and rub it on not only Vinta's but on all our faces as a show of solidarity with all rapists,molesters and harassers of Bollywood and an even greater show of arrogance and defiance against all things morally and conscientiously right.

It's time India wakes up and stops worshiping these morally bankrupt actors,directors,producers and others who clearly put on a facade of being family men just to promote their careers that they build on the tears of women like Vinta and others whom they silence using their muscle power.If you dig deep you will find skeletons in their closets so horrendous that it will totally makes sense why they would stand supporting the accused rapists, harassers and abusers and why their conscience doesn't prick them while doing so and why they give evasive answers when questioned.Birds of a feather always flock together and that's why perhaps it doesn't bother some of these people to work with a guy who has been accused by several women of horrendous behaviour and that's why there's always an excuse.

The law and order in India has always been skewed against the victims of sexual crimes and that's why the criminals have always been out on bail,the burden of proof always on the poor woman and hence justice in court has been a far fetched dream mostly apart from very few exceptions that too after years perhaps. But now we know that even the bigwigs of Bollywood not only love to support such creepy individuals but when u question them they give wierd answers!

The disgrace is not in the question or the topic but in your own conscience and soul!!You are the disgrace!

I hope and pray that someday Bollywood can be free of such lowlifes enjoying the adulation of millions but socially so irresponsible.We need to have real heroes and heroines in Bollywood,real men and women who stand up for the dignity of helpless folks,be living examples of compassion,goodwill and heroism and make a real impact in the nation by using their power and position to help rather than derail movements such as #metoo and other causes and lead by example.Till then no option but to put up with these fake heroes and their even faker rag doll heroines!! -Tanushree Dutta.

Housefull 4 director Sajid Khan was also removed from his position after being accused of sexual harassment by an assistant director, while director Vikas Bahl's involvement in a sex abuse case led to the dissolution of Phantom Films. Many more people from the television and film industry, as also the stand-up comedy industry, had to step down from their positions in an unprecedented movement in India, which seems to have slowed down now.

Tanushree Dutta had filed a police complaint against Nana Patekar and had also got support from Maneka Gandhi. Police had taken a written complaint from Tanushree Dutta against actor Nana Patekar, choreographer Ganesh Acharya, producer Samee Siddiqui, director Rakesh Sarang and the party workers of the Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) for creating a ruckus on the sets of the film Horn Ok Pleassss. Nana Patekar had in turn filed a legal case against Tanushree Dutta, denying all allegations of misbehaviour.