Bollywood actress Tanushree Dutta has finally filed a written complaint against veteran actor Nana Patekar for alleged sexual harassment. The actress and former beauty queen was spotted at the Oshiwara police station in Mumbai. According to sources, the police have not filed a first information report (FIR) but have taken a written complaint from Tanushree Dutta.

The alleged incident happened on the sets of the film Horn Ok Pleassss in 2008, where Tanushree objected to the actor's behaviour. Tanushree also alleged that Nana Patekar had asked the choreographer Ganesh Acharya to introduce a lewd step in the song he was part of with the actress. The choreographer has denied it but his then assistant, actress Daisy Shah has come out in support of Tanushree.

Tanushree also hit out at Vivek Agnihotri, the director of her film Chocolate, for allegedly asking her to remove her clothes and dance on the sets. Both Nana Patekar and Vivek Agnihotri have refuted her claims and sent her a legal notice each.

Nana Patekar arrived in Mumbai today from Jaipur, where he was shooting for Housefull 4 with Akshay Kumar and Farah Khan. On being hounded by the media at the airport about the complaint by Tanushree, Nana Patekar said, "Jo jhooth hai, woh jhooth hai. (A lie is a lie). (Main) Dus saal pehle iska jawaab de chuka hoon. (I have addressed this issue 10 years ago)."

Looks like Nana Patekar is in no mood to talk but has taken legal recourse. A decade ago when the case came to light, he had said that Tanushree Dutta was like his daughter.

Meanwhile, the Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS), headed by Raj Thackeray, has threatened to turn violent if after this controversy, Tanushree is offered a wild card entry as a Bigg Boss 12 contestant.

Union Minister for Women and Child Development Maneka Gandhi recently came out in support of Tanushree Dutta against sexual harassment cases.

While maintaining that she doesn't have any specific comment on the issue yet, Maneka Gandhi said, "Harassment of any kind will not be tolerated. We were the first government to start 'I am Trolled' on social media and women who wrote to us saying they were being harassed, we took action immediately."