Madhuri Dixit is currently busy shooting for her upcoming film Kalank. The film is produced by Karan Johar and directed by Abhishek Varman, and has an interesting star cast that includes Sanjay Dutt, Alia Bhatt, Varun Dhawan, Sonakshi Sinha and Aditya Roy Kapoor.

According to Mid-Day, Madhuri Dixit will play the role of Alia Bhatt and Kiara Advani's dance teacher. "Madhuri, who is known for her dancing skills, will be seen playing mentor to Bhatt and Advani's character. In fact, Advani is only making a cameo appearance in a special song. Madhuri is undergoing rigorous preparation for the role," a source told Mid-Day.

Apparently, Madhuri and Alia will also be seen dancing together on a special song.

"Madhuri and Alia will start rehearsing for the dance number in a month's time," the source added.

Madhuri Dixit had earlier tweeted about the shoot for Kalank. The actress had said: "Just finished my shoot with @AnilKapoor and #indrakumar on the sets of #TotalDhamaal and was phenomenal as usual. Now arrived at the sets of #Kalank with @karanjohar for the look test. The sets are breathtaking. Can't wait for you to see both films!!"

Kalank will also bring Madhuri Dixit and Sanjay Dutt together after two decades. The stars of the film keep sharing updates from the sets for fans. And the audience also seems to be really excited about the star-studded cast and can't wait to see the magic they create on screen. The film releases April 19, 2019.