The shooting of Varun Dhawan and Alia Bhatt's Kalank was disrupted Monday after the cast and crew of the film spotted two huge snakes on the set. It was during an intense scene between Varun and Alia when the crew members witnessed snakes inching towards them, Pinkvilla reported.

Although the crew caught the snakes and left it in a jungle the shooting was hampered for at least an hour. The shooting was taking place at Film City, located in Goregaon, Mumbai in India.

A video has emerged online that shows snakes on the sets of Kalank, but IBT India cannot independently verify the video. In the video, the snakes were seen mating near the shooting area.

"The actors are on a 45-day schedule, so the team is taking precautions to ensure everyone's safety after this incident. On Monday afternoon, there was a lot of commotion on set because the snakes were huge, so the shoot came to an immediate halt. After ensuring everyone was safe, the crew took the snakes back into the jungle," a source told the publication.

Kalank is one of the most awaited projects as it features Sanjay Dutt and Madhuri Dixit Nene. Sanjay and Madhuri, who were rumored to be dating before the actor was convicted in the 1993 Mumbai serial bomb blast case, are coming back together after almost 25 years.

Not just Madhuri and Sanjay, the film also features Aditya Roy Kapur and Sonakshi Sinha. Karan Johar, who is producing the movie, had said that he had the idea about the film nearly 15 years ago and now it is finally in the shooting stage.

Watch the video of the snakes near Kalank sets below:

"Kalank has been an emotional journey for me! A germ of an idea that I had nearly 15 years ago...a film that was in a pre-production stage helmed by my father...am now proud to Pass it onto the extremely capable and visionary hands of our director Abhishek Varman! A beautifully structured story by Shibani Bathija and an exceptionally fluid narrative and screenplay by Abhishek," Karan said announcing the cast of the film.

The film is directed by Abhishek Varman, co-produced by Fox Star Studios, Dharma Productions, and Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment and is set to release April 19, 2019.