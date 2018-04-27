Madhuri Dixit Nene, who will be stepping into the shoes of Sridevi in Karan Johar's upcoming film Kalank, has started shooting for the film alongside its lead actors Varun Dhawan and Alia Bhatt. The Dhak Dhak girl will be joining the two young stars on the film sets today.

"I am excited to start the shoot for Kalank today. It's my second association with Karan Johar after Bucket List, which is being presented by him. It's been a lovely journey so far. I can't wait to begin this one," Madhuri Dixit told DNA.

The Tezaab actress, earlier was seen tutoring Varun and Alia while rehearsing the Tamma Tamma song hook steps for the recreated version in Badrinath Ki Dulhania which gave a glimpse of their chemistry. And now the trio will be sharing space together in Kalank for the first time on the celluloid.

The shooting of Kalank commenced two weeks ago. Producers Karan Johar and Sajid Nadiadwala were seen holding the clapboard to mark the beginning of the film. Varun Dhawan took to Twitter to share a few images from the film sets.

According to a source quoted by DNA, a huge set worth Rs 15 crores has been erected in Film City, which is under heavy security to ensure that pictures of the interiors are not leaked. The makers are also taking extra measures to keep the look of the cast under wraps.

"Karan got Amrita Mahal Nakai to work on the set's design and structure. They have created an old Delhi mohalla with a mahal, where filming is currently on. Kalank is set against the backdrop of the Partition. Since it's based in the 1940s, the set has been designed keeping that particular period in mind," the source added.

Sonakshi Sinha and Aditya Roy Kapur were also seen posing for a picture together on the first day of their film's shoot. The two have been romantically paired with each other in the film.

On the other hand, Madhuri Dixit has been paired opposite her rumored ex-boyfriend Sanjay Dutt but earlier reports have suggested that there would no close up scenes between the two considering their bitter past. They will be seen sharing space together in a film after almost 25 years.

Apart from Kalank, Madhuri Dixit will also be seen in her Marathi venture Bucket List. The movie is being presented by Karan Johar. She will also be seen sharing space with Anil Kapoor in Indra Kumar directorial Total Dhamaal. The two actors recently were seen matching steps together on the recreated version of Paise Yeh Paisa song from veteran actor Rishi Kapoor's hit film Karz. The song also features Ajay Devgn, Arshad Warsi, Riteish Deshmukh, Indra Kumar, Sanjay Mishra and Pitobash.