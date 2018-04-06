Madhuri Dixit Nene is all set for her Marathi debut Bucket List directed by Tejas Prabha Vijay Deoskar. The film which revolves around Madhuri's character is about her journey to self-discovery. The slice of life film is presented by producer-director-actor Karan Johar.

According to a report by Mumbai Mirror, Ranbir Kapoor has been roped in for a cameo in the film.

"Ranbir is a huge Madhuri fan and when he was approached for this film he readily agreed. It is only a special appearance and he shot for it a while ago. The makers are really happy with the result," a source close to the development told the daily.

Ranbir has always been vocal about his fondness for the Dhak Dhak girl. A few years ago in an interview, he had said that his heart only beats for Madhuri Dixit and it has been his childhood dream to dance with her, which was fulfilled when she agreed to shake a leg in the song Ghagra, from Yeh Jawani Hai Deewani (2013).

Madhuri who shifted to Denver, Colorado after tying the knot with Dr. Sriram Nene made her comeback with Aaja Nachle (2007). Since then she has worked in a couple of films and judged reality shows.

Bucket List also reunites Madhuri Dixit with her Hum Aapke Hain Koun...! co-star Renuka Shahane. While speaking to Mumbai Mirror, Tejas had revealed that the film is the story of a housewife with a lot of responsibilities. "It's a fulltime job and ours is an uncommon story of a common character," Tejas asserted.

The film is set to release, May 25, 2018. Both Madhuri and Karan unveiled the poster on their Twitter handle, April 3. The poster shows Madhuri Dixit on a bike with her vibrant smile. The poster is getting a lot of positive response on social media and the comments show that the audience is eagerly waiting for the film.