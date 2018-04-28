Karan Johar's most-awaited film Kalank has begun its shoot. And the stars of the film, especially Alia Bhatt and Varun Dhawan, keep posting pictures and videos from the sets to keep their fans updated. Alia has been sharing photos every day on her Instagram story, counting the days of the shoot. On the other hand, Varun has shared the pictures and videos of his preparation for the film.

On Thursday, Varun Dhawan uploaded a compilation of pictures on his Instagram story and one of the photos included the script of the film. The screenshots of the pictures have been passed around the internet and have leaked some information about the film.

The picture shows a snippet from the script of the film, a conversation between two characters-- Abdul and Zafar. We don't know whether Varun is playing the role of Abdul or Zafar, we would find that out once the film releases.

Check out the pictures shared by Varun and Alia:

#kalank mornings A post shared by Varun Dhawan official fanclub (@varundvnfan9421) on Apr 27, 2018 at 8:34pm PDT

According to Mumbai Mirror, Varun Dhawan had recently finished the shoot for his introductory song in the film, choreographed by Remo D'Souza. The song also features Kiara Advani.

"Varun began his rehearsals with Remo's team four days before shoot and Kiara joined him on the last two days. In between shots, the actor would catch up on his workouts in a gym specially built on set," a source told Mumbai Mirror.

The film's star cast also includes Madhuri Dixit, Sanjay Dutt, Sonakshi Sinha, and Aditya Roy Kapoor. The film's initial date of release is April 19, 2019.