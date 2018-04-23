Varun Dhawan, who will turn 31 April 24 has an interesting way to celebrate his birthday! No, it doesn't involve a grand party or some quality time with rumoured girlfriend Natasha Dalal — Varun will spend a 'working birthday' instead.

According to Mumbai Mirror, Varun will be shooting for his upcoming film Kalank through the night and will have a small celebration on set.

Fun fact: Varun celebrated his 30th birthday last year shooting for Judwaa 2 in London. Were there any big birthday plans then? He said: "There are none. My dad planned an entire day of shooting for me. That's what he has planned, so there are no days off. In the entire schedule of 40 days (in London), there are only two to three days off, so it's a very hectic schedule and I am shooting every day."

Talking about his marriage plans, back in 2016, Varun told Hindustan Times: "I have not been thinking it at all. I am turning older, but I don't think I am that old or mature to get hitched. But, I would want to get married in a couple of years. Before that, I want to able to buy a house with my own money, and also one that is close to my parents' house. There are so many things that I need to do before I can take the responsibility of having a life partner."

Varun has his own bachelor pad now, which has been designed by Gauri Khan. He gave a glimpse of it on his social media handle! Check it out:

Home is where your friends are #newbed A post shared by Varun Dhawan (@varundvn) on Dec 16, 2017 at 3:42am PST

When the October actor turned 30, he had said: "I'm not feeling anything. People around me are making it into a very big deal, and telling me, 'oh, you are 30 now, you are grown up' and all of that. Honestly, I feel like I am still little (laughs). Maybe, it's because my parents and my brother (Rohit Dhawan) still treat me like a kid. My friends still treat me the way they used ti when I was in school. Karan (Johar) still laughs at me whenever I talk to him. So, he is exactly the same with me. I can project being this mature guy who is successful now, but fortunately, I am not that person. I still have a lot of growing up to do. I still enjoy the simple things that I have always enjoyed. I don't want to.. I'm scared of growing up."

On the professional front, Varun Dhawan has kicked off Abhishek Varman's period drama Kalank and has already shot for a song, choreographed by director Remo D'souza and composed by Pritam.

The song has 500 backup dancers and the set was designed by Amrita Mahal.

A source informed Mirror that Kiara Advani will be seen along with Varun in a cameo: "Varun began his rehearsals with Remo's team four days before shoot and Kiara joined him on the last two days. In between shots, the actor would catch up on his workouts in a gym specially built on set."

The film also features Sanjay Dutt, Madhuri Dixit, Alia Bhatt, Aditya Roy Kapur and Sonakshi Sinha. It will hit the screens on April 19, 2019.