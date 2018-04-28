Kalank is being directed by Abhishek Varman and produced by Karan Johar, Sajid Nadiadwala, and Fox Star Studios. The film has an amazing star cast that has Varun Dhawan, Alia Bhat, Madhuri Dixit, Sanjay Dutt, Sonakshi Sinha, Aditya Roy Kapoor and Kiara Advani. The film is a period drama film that will take you back in time.



The shoot for Kalank has already begun and the speculations are that it will look like a Sanjay Leela Bhansali film.

According to the report by DNA, Madhuri Dixit will soon join Varun Dhawan and Alia Bhatt on the sets for the shoot. A source revealed to the daily, "Madhuri will be joining Varun (Dhawan) and Alia (Bhatt) on the sets of the film today. Many of her scenes are with the two actors."

Confirming the same Madhuri told DNA, "I am excited to start the shoot for Kalank today. It's my second association with Karan Johar after Bucket List, which is being presented by him. It's been a lovely journey so far. I can't wait to begin this one."

According to the latest reports, the sets of the film is really interesting as Karan Johar has tried to show Delhi in Mumbai.

A source had revealed to DNA, "A huge set has been erected in Film City, which is under heavy security to ensure that pictures of the interiors are not leaked. They are also taking extra measures to keep the look of the cast under wraps. Karan got Amrita Mahal Nakai to work on the set's design and structure. They have created an old Delhi mohalla with a Mahal, where filming is currently on. 'Kalank' is set against the backdrop of the Partition. Since it's based in the 1940s, the set has been designed keeping that particular period in mind."

Amrita Mahal Nakai had previously worked for Dharma Productions on films like Wake Up Sid (2009), Student Of The Year (2012), Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani (2013), 2 States (2014) and Ae Dil Hai Mushkil (2016).



Karan Johar has made a huge financial investment in this film and is very important to him as his late father Yash Johar wanted this project to go on grounds.

A source had earlier revealed to DNA, "The film is special to Karan because his dad Yash Johar was keen that this project should materialize. Karan wants to make sure it's one of the biggest films he's ever produced. He wanted the whole set to express the grandeur and scale of Kalank."

The stars of the film have been shared pictures from the sets to keep their fans updated. The film is set to release May 25.