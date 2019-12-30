Ajay Devgn and Kajol are reuniting in Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior which is slated to release January 10, 2020. The film also marks the reunion of Ajay and Saif Ali Khan after 14 years of their last release Omkara in 2006. It will be quite interesting to see the three actors sharing space after such a long time. However, Kajol is currently feeling betrayed by Saif Ali Khan just 11 days before the release of Tanhaji.

Since Ajay is also one of the producers of Tanhaji, the actor along with his wife Kajol have been quite busy with the film's promotions. Amidst the busy schedule, Saif Ali Khan along with his wife Kareena Kapoor Khan, son Taimur and sister-in-law Karisma Kapoor have flown to Switzerland to ring in the New Year. And since Saif is the main antagonist of the film, Kajol vented out her frustration that goes through the tedious job of promoting a film.

Posting a goofy selfie of her husband Ajay and a clean shaven Saif, Kajol decided to go public with her rant and tweeted, "You betrayed me in Omkara and now during promotions also... Hope you read this in Switzerland." The tweet was of course in good humour and no sign of bad blood. Kajol, however, may have realised that her tweet might get miscontrued and soon deleted it before more people could take notice of it. And even Saif might have not read the tweet since he's recluse of social media.

Who was Tanhaji Malusare?

When Ajay Devgn announced his upcoming movie Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior, by revealing his first look in 2017, many people were excited as well as curious to know more about the brave warrior. While most residents in Maharashtra know and have studied about Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj's one of the trusted warriors', Tanaji Malusare's story many still were clueless about his dedication and courage.

A hero in Maharashtra, the Maratha warrior was a military commander in Shivaji's army and played a pivotal part in the Battle of Sinhagad in 1670. Though the victory was insignificant in Indian History, due to the ruler suffering few setbacks and losing 23 forts to the Mughals in the 1660s, it was amongst the first of Shivaji's quest to reconquer his territory that led to the establishment of the Maratha Empire in 1674.

Known for his determination and courage, Tanaji postponed his son Raiba's wedding, pledging he would get him married after his wins the fort back, and set off to conquer the Kondhana fort from the Mughals. History states that the brave warrior scaled the steep slopes of the Kondhana fort with the use of his pet Bengal Monitor Lizard, also known as Ghorpad in Marathi. As Tanhaji lost his life during the battle, Chattrapati Shivaji Maharaj was quoted saying, "Gad ala, pan sinha gela" which means "fort was captured but the lion is lost" which was how Kondhana Fort was later named Sinhagad.

Controversy over film's title

A few months ago the descendants of Tanhaji had objected to the film's title, saying, "Every person from Maharashtra knows about Tanaji and his bravery. There is a lesson on him in our textbooks, then why is (the film) called as unsung warrior?" But it's an unknown fact that outside Maharashtra, particularly in the northern part of India, Tanaji and his conquest of Kondhana Fort is hardly ever mentioned.

Talking about why he made a film on the warrior, Ajay Devgn has explained, "In Maharashtra, everyone knows about Tanhaji, but people in the north might not know much about him. But he fought for this nation."

The actor went on to reveal why he wants to make a franchise on the other 'Unsung Warriors' like Tanaji. He said, "So the idea of this franchise is to honour the warriors and let the world know about their sacrifices. We have had great heroes and warriors and they can be an inspiration for all of us if we bring their stories out."

Ajay Devgn starrer Tanhaji - The Unsung Warrior produced by Ajay Devgn's ADF and Bhushan Kumar's T-Series, directed by Om Raut, will release on January 10, 2020.