Ajay Devgn and Kajol have emerged as one of the strongest and most powerful couples of the film industry. Despite being the stark opposite of each other in their personalities, Kajol and Ajay's romance never grows old. The two often share candid and beautiful clicks together on social media and have always spoken fondly of each other.

However, there was a brief period when things weren't as rosy for the couple as they are now. It was soon after the release of Once Upon A Time in Mumbai that the rumours of Ajay Devgn being more than friends with Kangana Ranaut had started floating around. It is said that Devgn had even approached other directors to cast Kangana in their films, something, which Ajay had never done for anyone before. Kajol allegedly had given a strict warning to Devgn to mend his ways following which the actor distanced himself from Ranaut.

Kangana's encounter with Kajol

It is said that at one beauty award, Kajol was asked to present an award. However, upon reaching the venue, Kajol came to know that the award would have to be given to Kangana Ranaut. Kangana and Kajol didn't seem to be sharing a warm vibe at the stage and an awkward silence presumed between the two, says a report in India Today. Even later, the two remained distant from each other and ignored each other throughout the evening, the report states.

"The best part is that we've never asked each other to be what we aren't. If she needs space, she can have it and if I need space, she never grudges that. We can sit together in a room for hours, doing our own thing and we don't feel uncomfortable that we're not talking. You can only get along with people who are unobtrusive yet, at the same time, we're together. If you don't have it, then you can't be together for so long. We have a bond where we can tell each other whatever we want. Even at home, we are a chilled-out couple," Ajay had told DNA.