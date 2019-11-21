Ajay Devgn and Kajol make one of the most adorable and popular Bollywood couples. The two have been happily married for the last 20 years, and this is because they accept each other with their positives as well as their drawbacks. However, Ajay recently revealed what he dislikes about his wife.

Talking about spending life with Kajol, Ajay revealed one thing that irritates him about the dusky beauty, which is her habit of excessive talking. However, he adds that he misses it also when Kajol does not talk much.

Kajol talks too much!

"She talks too much on the set. Whenever you tell her to concentrate, she'd probably be doing something else. I do keep complaining about her talking too much but when she's quiet I keep asking her what's wrong. So I don't want to change anything," the Tanhani actor told Filmfare.

The 50-year-old star further said that it is always much comfortable for him to work with Kajol. "Everybody knows she's a fabulous actor. As an actor, working with somebody like her is always a delight. Apart from that, there's an obvious comfort zone because she's my wife and she makes me very comfortable," he told the publication.

Ajay and Kajol are going to share screen space with each other after 11 years in Tanhaji. They had last worked together in U Me aur Hum.

Children getting media attention bothers Ajay

Meanwhile, the star couple's daughter Nysa is turning into a diva as she is nearing 18 years of age. She already gets a lot of attention from paparazzi, and often remains a topic of discussion on social media. However, Ajay does not appreciate his children getting so much attention at this early age.

"It does hinder me. But I think kids are also sensible that if they inherit so many positive things from their parents, there will be some negatives also," Ajay had told IANS when asked about the constant media attention that his children get.

Talking about cases when Nysa gets trolled on social media for varied reasons, Ajay had said that she has now learnt the art of dealing with it and not get affected.

"Honestly speaking, those people don't really matter. But I feel bad sometimes when my kids go through such harsh trolling. She (Nysa) used to get upset over trolling earlier, but now she doesn't care about it anymore. She knows how to deal with it. She has accepted that there will be some people who will keep judging no matter what," Ajay had said.