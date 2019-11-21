Ajay Devgn visited a local temple with daughter Nysa Devgn recently. Dressed in casuals, the duo quickly made their visit to the temple, offered prayers and got back into their car waiting outside. While there is nothing in this that could have created a controversy but trolls soon found a reason for again targeting the little girl.

Soon after the picture of their temple visit surfaced online, trolls attacked Nysa Devgn again for wearing crop top to the temple. From calling the dress 'inappropriate' to 'indecent', fans This is not the first time when Nysa has been under this virtual attack over fashion choices.

Nysa trolled for makeup

At Amitabh Bachchan's Diwali bash, Nysa arrived looking every bit of a diva in a beautiful peach lehenga. Nysa was accompanied by Kajol and brother Yug. While one section of fans went gaga over Nysa's gorgeous looks, another section trolled the 16-year-old girl for wearing 'makeup ki dukaan'. While one user wrote, "Looks like plastic. Ban her when we are banning plastic," another wrote, "Ye bollywood k bachhe achank gore kaise hote jate hai?" Few even brought out the topic of nepotism and wrote, "Like ma, like daughter... Whatever, a Bollywood nepo product on its way." "OMG y so much makeup and that artificial look," "she has done something to her nose," "too much makeup for a young girl," were few other comments left on Nysa's picture.

Nysa trolled for her dress

Earlier this year, Nysa was trolled and body-shamed for her outfit at Mumbai airport. The young and beautiful daughter of the Devgn duo was wearing a light coloured hoodie dress which made her look absolutely stunning. However, the virtual army of trolls decided to bombard the picture with nasty comments about her choice of dress and style.

Ajay talks about Nysa and Yug being trolled

Ajay Devgn has often expressed anger and anguish over these trollings. "Honestly speaking, those people don't really matter. But I feel bad sometimes when my kids go through such harsh trolling. She (Nysa) used to get upset over trolling earlier, but now she doesn't care about it anymore. She knows how to deal with it. She has accepted that there will be some people who will keep judging no matter what," Devgn told IANS.