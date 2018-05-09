The audio of Rajinikanth's Kaala has been formally launched at a function held at the YMCA ground in Chennai. The music-release event was organised in the presence of 8,000-odd fans in the city.

The prime attraction of the event remained Rajinikanth. Producer Dhanush, Pa Ranjith and other members from the cast and crew attended the function.

The audio launch function was aired live on the official YouTube page of WunderBar Films, the production house.

What The Team said at the event?


The songs hit the digital platforms earlier in the day. It has garnered a fairly good response from the listeners. Santhosh Narayanan has churned out nine songs for Kaala. Of all the numbers, the audience has given thumbs-up for Katravai Patravai, Kannamma and Nikkal Nikkal tracks.

While Hariharasudhan, Santhosh Narayanan, Shankar Mahadevan, Pradeep Kumar, Ananthu, Dhee, Vijay Prakash, Muthamil and Vivek have lent their voices for the songs, Dopeadelicz, Arunraja Kamaraj, Logan, Kabilan, Roshan Jamrock, Uma Devi and Arivu have penned the lyrics.

Kaala Audio Launch
The album is a mix of mass and class songs. Santhosh Narayanan has added a lot of variety to the tracks. From rap to the high-energy songs, the makers have tried to reach all the sections of the audience.

Moreover, the lyrics have been penned keeping Rajinikanth's political career in mind. There is an in-depth meaning to the songs.

Pa Ranjith-directorial is set in the slums of Mumbai. Rajinikanth plays the role of a messiah in the flick, which has Huma Qureshi, Samuthirakani, Nana Patekar, Anjali Patil, Sukanya, Sayaji Shinde, Sampath Raj and others in the cast.