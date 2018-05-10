Actor-producer Dhanush has taken dig at Bharathiraja and others, who have been verbally attacking his father-in-law and Tamil superstar Rajinikanth in the recent past, at the audio launch function of Kaala. Without mentioning any name, he said that people, who gained from Rajini, have spoken ill about him.

He started his speech by saying that Rajinikanth does not like to be praised and Kaala is not produced by Dhanush, but a hardcore fan of the superstar Venkatesh Prabhu (original name of Dhanush). Moving on to the recent criticism on Rajini that he faced from their own fraternity, the Kolaverdi singer said, "One can earn fame in two ways; either by working hard and or by mocking who have reached the top. Those who have made money out of Rajini sir have now backstabbed him,"

"I have learnt the lesson on patience through the way he treats those people. In fact, Rajini sir wanted to invite them, who have been criticising him harshly in the recent times. He considers everyone has his friend," Dhanush said.

In the recent times, Bharathiraja had harshly criticised Rajinikanth on more than one occasion. Ever since the superstar made his political intentions clear, the filmmaker has targeted him over his origins in Karnataka.

After Rajnikanth slammed Seeman, Bharathiraja and their gang for their violent protest over the IPL matches being played in Chennai recently, the ace filmmaker retaliated by calling Rajini an 'messenger' of Karnataka.

Interestingly, Rajinikanth was the chief guest at the inauguration of Bharathiraja's film institute last year. They have worked together in the films like 16 Vayathinile and Kodi Parakuthu.

Kaala audio was launched at the YMCA grounds in Chennai on Wednesday, May 9.