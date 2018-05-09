The audio of Rajinikanth's much-awaited Kaala will be launched on Wednesday, May 9, at a grand event planned at the YMCA grounds in Chennai. The songs will be available for hearing on all the digital platforms at 9 am on the same day.

"Superstar's #KAALA audio will be available across all digital platforms tomorrow morning at 9am. The Event would be taking place tomorrow evening. #TheKingarrives. [sic]" producer Dhanush tweeted.

The album consists of nine tracks sung by Hariharasudhan, Santhosh Narayanan, Shankar Mahadevan, Pradeep Kumar, Ananthu, Dhee, Vijay Prakash, Muthamil and Vivek. Dopeadelicz, Arunraja Kamaraj, Logan, Kabilan, Roshan Jamrock, Uma Devi and Arivu have contributed lyrics for the tracks.

The makers, so far, have given glimpses to all the tracks with a preview video, which was released recently. Also, Semma Weightu single was unveiled last week.

Santhosh Naryanan had composed soulful as well as mass tracks for Rajinikanth's Kabali. With the success behind him, the listeners have pinned high hopes on the album.

Where to listen the songs online?

The songs will be available in the official YouTube page of Wunderbar Studios along with other digital platforms.

Kaala projects Rajinikanth as the messiah of Tamils in Mumbai slums. It is about a man who stands up against the injustice being meted out to his people.

Although reports were rife that the film was based on late underworld don Haji Mastan Mirza, the makers have denied the rumors and claimed that it is an original film.

The movie marks the second union of Pa Ranjith with Rajinikanth after Kabali. The upcoming movie will be dubbed into Telugu, Hindi and Malayalam apart from a few foreign languages.

The flick has Sreekar Prasad's editing and T Ramalingam's art direction. Huma Qureshi will be seen as the female lead. Samuthirakani, Nana Patekar, Anjali Patil, Sukanya, Sayaji Shinde, Sampath Raj and others are in the cast.