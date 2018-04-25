Vijay TV has announced that it acquired the satellite rights of Rajinikanth's forthcoming movie Kaala. It confirmed its association with the WunderBar Films, the production house, by releasing a short clip on Twitter.

International Business Times India had earlier reported that the media conglomerate Star India, which owns Vijay TV, had acquired satellite rights of Kaala for all languages. It struck the deal with the makers for a staggering Rs 75 crore.

The movie marks the second union of Rajinikanth with Pa Ranjith after Kabali and is bankrolled by the superstar's son-in-law and actor Dhanush. Huma Qureshi, Nana Patekar, Samuthirakani, Sukanya and others are also part of the project.

It has to be noted that Vijay TV has acquired satellite rights of a Rajinikanth movie for the first time. Also, the price paid by Star India is lesser than the amount paid for the TV rights of Rajinikanth's other movie, 2.0, which was reportedly acquired by Zee TV for Rs 110 crore.

Kaala is a gangster movie set in the backdrop of Mumbai slums. The film features Santhosh Narayanan's music, A Sreekar Prasad's editing and Murali G's cinematography.

The regional censor board has given U/A certificate for the flick, which will release in multiple languages on June 7. It was supposed to hit the screens on April 27 but delayed due to Kollywood strike which ended last week.