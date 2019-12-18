The Supreme Court has dismissed a review petition of Akshay Kumar Singh, one of the convicts of the Delhi gang-rape case, on Wednesday, December 18. The apex court stated that it didn't find any grounds to review the issue.

Meanwhile, Nirbhaya's parents seek a 14-day timeline for hanging the rapists before the end of this year. Shortly the Delhi High Court will hear a plea by Nirbhaya's mother Asha Devi seeking death warrant for all the four convicts.

Akshay Singh made an absurd argument saying that the air and water pollution in the national capital made the death penalty pointless.

Nirbhaya was gang-raped by Akshay Singh and five others in a moving bus in New Delhi in December 2012.

Nirbhaya case timeline

Dec 16, 2012

23-year-old Nirbhaya gang-raped by 6 men

Sept 13, 2013

Fast track court awards death sentence to 4 accused

May 5, 2017

SC upholds death for all 4 convicts

Nov 13, 2017

Convicts appeal to SC to review death sentence

July 9, 2018

SC dismisses review petitions of 3 convicts

Dec 18, 2019

SC junks convict Akshay Singh's review plea

2012 Delhi gang-rape

The Delhi gang-rape case involves six people of which Ram Singh is said to have committed suicide in Tihar jail and another was a juvenile convicted by a juvenile justice board. He served a three-year term in a reformation home and was released in 2016.

The gangrape and murder of the 23-year-old paramedic student on December 16, 2012, in New Delhi shook the nation and brought hundreds of people out on the streets in protest. The girl was gang-raped on the intervening night of December 16-17, 2012 inside a moving bus. The rapists severely assaulted, gang-raped and tortured her on the night and her friend was also beaten up. They were then thrown out of the bus.

Nirbhaya fought for her life for several days and 11 days after the assault, she was transferred to a hospital in Singapore for emergency treatment. However, she succumbed to her injuries on December 29, 2012, at Mount Elizabeth Hospital in Singapore.