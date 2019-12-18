Justice for Nirbhaya | Supreme Court rejects rapist Akshay Singhs review plea Close
Justice for Nirbhaya | Supreme Court rejects rapist Akshay Singh's review plea

The Supreme Court has dismissed a review petition of Akshay Kumar Singh, one of the convicts of the Delhi gang-rape case, on Wednesday, December 18. The apex court stated that it didn't find any grounds to review the issue.

Nirbhaya
Nirbhaya's parents want her rapists to be hanged before the end of this year.IANS

Meanwhile, Nirbhaya's parents seek a 14-day timeline for hanging the rapists before the end of this year. Shortly the Delhi High Court will hear a plea by Nirbhaya's mother Asha Devi seeking death warrant for all the four convicts.

Akshay Singh made an absurd argument saying that the air and water pollution in the national capital made the death penalty pointless.

Nirbhaya was gang-raped by Akshay Singh and five others in a moving bus in New Delhi in December 2012.

Nirbhaya case timeline

  • Dec 16, 2012

23-year-old Nirbhaya gang-raped by 6 men

  • Sept 13, 2013

Fast track court awards death sentence to 4 accused

  • May 5, 2017

SC upholds death for all 4 convicts

  • Nov 13, 2017

Convicts appeal to SC to review death sentence

  • July 9, 2018

SC dismisses review petitions of 3 convicts

  • Dec 18, 2019

SC junks convict Akshay Singh's review plea

2012 Delhi gang-rape

The Delhi gang-rape case involves six people of which Ram Singh is said to have committed suicide in Tihar jail and another was a juvenile convicted by a juvenile justice board. He served a three-year term in a reformation home and was released in 2016.

Women protesting in Delhi on Nirbhaya gangrape anniversary
Protesters carry candles as they shout slogans during a protest to mark the first anniversary of the Delhi gang rape, in New Delhi December 16, 2013. A 23-year-old woman was gang-raped on a moving bus in Delhi on December 16, 2012, beaten and then pushed out onto the street along with her male companion. She died two weeks later amid an outpouring of anger across India. Four men were sentenced to death while a teenager was sentenced to juvenile custody.REUTERS/Adnan Abidi [Representational]

The gangrape and murder of the 23-year-old paramedic student on December 16, 2012, in New Delhi shook the nation and brought hundreds of people out on the streets in protest. The girl was gang-raped on the intervening night of December 16-17, 2012 inside a moving bus. The rapists severely assaulted, gang-raped and tortured her on the night and her friend was also beaten up. They were then thrown out of the bus.

Nirbhaya fought for her life for several days and 11 days after the assault, she was transferred to a hospital in Singapore for emergency treatment. However, she succumbed to her injuries on December 29, 2012, at Mount Elizabeth Hospital in Singapore.