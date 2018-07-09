The Supreme Court is expected to pronounce its verdict on the review pleas of three of the four convicts' death penalty in the Nirbhaya gangrape and murder case on Monday, July 9. A bench of Chief Justice Dipak Misra and justices R Banumathi and Ashok Bhushan is likely to announce its decision at 2 pm.

The apex court had in 2017 upheld the death penalty awarded to the four convicts by the Delhi High Court after which three of them -- Mukesh (29), Pawan Gupta (22) and Vinay Sharma (23), had filed a review petition. Akshay Kumar Singh (31) has not filed any such request yet.

However, Advocate A P Singh, representing Akshay said: "Akshay has not filed a review petition yet. We will be filing it," reported the Press Trust of India.

In its previous judgement, the SC had said that "the brutal, barbaric and diabolic nature" of the crime was capable of creating "a tsunami of shock" that could destroy a civilised society.

"The casual manner with which she was treated and the devilish manner in which they played with her identity and dignity is humanly inconceivable. It sounds like a story from a different world where humanity has been treated with irreverence," Justices Misra and Bhushan had said at the time, according to the Times of India. "The appetite for sex, the hunger for violence, the position of the empowered and the attitude of perversity to say the least, are bound to shock the collective conscience which knows not what to do."

The Delhi case involves six people of which Ram Singh is said to have committed suicide in Tihar jail and another was a juvenile convicted by a juvenile justice board. He served a three-year term in a reformation home and was released in 2016.

The gangrape and murder of the 23-year-old paramedic student on December 16, 2012, in New Delhi shook the nation and brought hundreds of people out on the streets in protest. The girl was gangraped on the intervening night of December 16-17, 2012 inside a moving bus. The rapists severely assaulted, gangraped and tortured her on the night and her friend was also beaten up. They were then thrown out of the bus.

Nirbhaya fought for her life for several days and 11 days after the assault, she was transferred to a hospital in Singapore for emergency treatment. However, she succumbed to her injuries on December 29, 2012, at Mount Elizabeth Hospital in Singapore.