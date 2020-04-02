Singer John Elton along with other performers held 'iHeart Living Room Concert for America', a online charity show seeking funds and the event has raised nearly $8 million for coronavirus relief.

The charity concert also featured Billie Eilish, Mariah Carey, Alicia Keys, Tim McGraw, Sam Smith, Dave Grohl, Billie Joe Armstrong from Green Day and Camila Cabello, among others.

Each artist participated from their own home in an hour long event that was aired on Fox and iHeart radio stations,

Performances were recorded using artist's own computers, cameras and recording devices to prevent direct interaction with others.

Highlight of the concert were Backstreet Boys delivering an epic rendition of I Want It That Way from their five different locations across the country. Alicia Keys opened the show with an acoustic version of her new Underdog song and Live streaming from her bedroom Billie Elish perfomred her hit song, Bad Guy.

The event was a salute to health personnel, emergency responders, and local heroes working to help others in the midst of the coronavirus pandemic, encourage audiences to support two relief groups, Feeding America and First Responders Children's Foundation, Variety said in a report.

Meanwhile, the number of infected cases in the US crossed 1.5 lakh. The virus has killed over 2,500 people in the US, mostly in the New York area.

The death toll around the world due to coronavirus has crossed 44,000 as per the latest data. According to the World Health Organisation (WHO), 80 per cent of COVID-19 people do not need intensive treatment. But one in six patients with weak immunity will get critically ill and is required artificial breathing as the patients is unable to breathe adequately due to acute pneumonia.