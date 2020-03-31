Backstreet's back alright!

The popular boy band from the 90s, Backstreet Boys decided to reunite this Sunday for a special performance of the iHeart Radio Living Room Concert for America.

The band performed one of their most popular hits, 'I Want It That Way' from their homes. The five band members, Brian Littrell, Howie Dorough, Nick Carter, Kevin Richardson, and AJ McLean joined the concert from five different locations.

It was Brian who started the song from his home in Atlanta. He chimed in with the song's opening lines, "You are my fire, my one desire."

The other members soon joined in. Each singer sang a few lines solo. What was interesting was the fact that the Backstreet Boys were not dressed up for the event and chose to keep things casual and homely.

They were all dressed in home clothes like pajamas. Keven Richardson and Nick Carter were also joined by their kids in the video.

The iHeart Concert hosted by Elton John aims to generate funds for charities like Feeding America and the First Responders Children's Foundation. The concert had many other performances from ace singers like Billie Eilish, her brother Finneas, Shawn Mendes, Dave Grohl, Camila Cabello, Billie Joe Armstrong, and Alicia Keys.

The artists also took the opportunity to thank medical professionals, security forces, first-hand responders and more who were keeping America safe. they also expressed concern for those affected by the virus.

The concert was particularly emotional for Backstreet Boys' fans. They also praised how the band's special rendition of the song promoted social distancing.

Soon after the concert, tweets of praise started sweeping in. Fans write, "Proud of @backstreetboys for doing this and being a part of this tonight." Another fan wrote, "That Backstreet Boys facetime performance was appropriately surreal for this moment, and I enjoyed EVERY DAMN MOMENT #iHeartConcertonFOX,"