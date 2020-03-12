Billie Eilish kick-started her 'Where do we go tour' with a bang on March 9. At a concert in Miami, the singer addressed topical issues like body shaming and body positivity by stripping on stage. The 5 times Grammy award winner was seen taking off her shirt and lowering into a pool of black water. Eilish is known for her love for baggy clothes and is always fully covered.

In a video clip shot by a fan, you can see the 18-year-old singer say, "Some people hate what I wear, some people praise it, some people use it to shame others, some people use it to shame me."

'Is your opinion of me not my responsibility?'

Billie further questioned the double standards of the society when it comes to body positivity. She continued, "So while I feel your stares, your disapproval or your sighs of relief if I lived by them, I'd never been able to move. The body I was born with, is it not what you wanted? If I wear what is comfortable, I am not a woman. If I shed the layers, I am as---. Why?"

She raised some very important questions to her audience, fans, and the society at large when she said, "We decide who they are. We decide what they're worth. Is my value-based only on your perception? Or is your opinion of me not my responsibility?"

Eilish has been an advocated for body positivity and spoken out against shaming before as well. In 2019, she was seen in a Calvin Klein advertisement where she revealed why she prefers to wear over-sized clothes.

The campaign featured powerful lines by Eilish, "I never want the world to know everything about me. I mean, that's why I wear big, baggy clothes -- nobody can have an opinion because they haven't seen what's underneath, you know?"

Although the tour has only just started, the singer has already made headlines and received a lot of positive reactions from fans and the media worldwide.