Billie Eilish has lent her gorgeous vocals to the James Bond Theme and we have to say, it sounds epic. Reportedly, the Grammy-winning 'Bad Guy' singer has released her song for the 25th film in the 007 series.

After sweeping the Grammys, Billie might very well be on her way to win her very own Oscar statuette.

She is indeed in hallowed company, "Live and Let Die." "For Your Eyes Only." "Goldfinger." These are all the titles of great James Bond theme songs by, respectively, Paul McCartney and Wings, Sheena Easton, and Shirley Bassey. Two Bond tunes have even won Academy Awards: Adele's "Skyfall" and "Writing's on the Wall" by Sam Smith.

Billie Eilish seems to have a style that perfectly seems to complement the modern James Bond franchise, the 25th installment of the hit franchise will see the return of Daniel Craig as the titular spy in what appears to be his final appearance. So, Billie will be lending her vocals to a historic cinematic event.

Will Billie Eilish's theme song for the new 007 adventure No Time to Die be as well-received? We will soon find out, as the pop star has just released the track.

No Time to Die finds Daniel Craig's Bond no longer on active service and enjoying a tranquil life in Jamaica. His peace is short-lived when his old friend Felix Leiter from the CIA turns up asking for help. The mission to rescue a kidnapped scientist turns out to be far more treacherous than expected, leading Bond onto the trail of a mysterious villain armed with dangerous new technology.

James Bond 25 or "No Time To Die" will be released on April 8, 2020. We can't wait. Billie Eilish seems to have nailed the theme. You can check out the video here: