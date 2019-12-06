Billie Eilish seems to be going the extra mile as an artist. The "Bad Guy" singer's new video drives the ills of smoking home with quite a graphic presentation.

Reportedly, Billie allows herself to be burned by cigarettes in her self-directed music video for 'Xanny.' Billie might have taken things a little far, but her message seems to be clear and by the looks of things, it will be heard. Billie Eilish has been riding high since the success of her song "Bad Guy." And by the looks of it her new video, "Xanny" will only strengthen that success.

Apparently, in the video, multiple cigarettes are put out right on Billie's face, but it's not just for aesthetic purposes. Billie is actually showing what it feels like to be submerged in people's "secondhand smoke," and surrounded by their addictions overall.

In the YouTube interview "A Snippet into Billie's Mind," Billie recalled the night before she wrote "Xanny" and being with a group of friends who all got drunk. "There was this girl there, she had two cigarettes in her hands and she put both of them in her mouth and she put both of them in her mouth and she went like this [Billie put a pretend cigarette in her mouth], 'Hey, Billie!' She looked and me and she went: [Billie blew out pretend smoke]."

It is quite the public service message Billie is trying to spread and her video seems to be s version of some good old fashioned tough love. She doesn't want to sugarcoat the effects of smoking on just the person doing the smoking but also for those around them. We have to say, you go girl. You can check out the video here: