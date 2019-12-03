Louise Redknapp sent her social media on fire by posting quite the cheeky message. Reportedly, Louise Redknapp garnered some serious attention when she shared a very sexy Iingerie-clad Instagram snap over the weekend.

The 45-year-old singer seductively lay strewn across a white sofa in lace underwear while her blonde locks framed her face. And she captioned the image with the words: 'Saturday Netflix and chill anyone?'

It is known that 'Netflix and chill' is a modern-day slang term used as a euphemism for sexual activity. Her post seems to have sent her 663,000 followers into a frenzy. We have to say that she looks gorgeous in the snap.

Aside from setting pulses-racing on social media, Louise recently admitted her latest album, which is due for release in 2020, is about heartbreak - sure to court questions from those who listen to it.

Speaking about her former spouse, she told MailOnline: 'If I am asked about that stuff then I'm certainly not going to slander or be unkind,' she told. 'There's nothing unkind to say. I have a huge respect for Jamie and his family....'You don't spend 20 years with someone and not care about them still. Yes, there are good days and bad days. And the best songs are written when you're feeling heartbroken.'

Speaking about her album, she added that she had to push the release of her album to 2020 because of her manic schedule. She also said that she is aware that her album will raise questions about the subtext of the songs in it.

Well, it looks like Louise has her hands full for the coming year. You can check out the pic here: