Reportedly, "Parasite" began its evening by winning best original screenplay, receiving a huge ovation, as director Bong Joon-ho's film has throughout awards season.

"Parasite" seems to be a shoo-in for Best Picture at the moment.

While writer-director Taika Waititi's anti-Nazi satire "Jojo Rabbit," took the adapted screenplay prize.

Disney dominated the animation category yet again as "Toy Story 4" received best animated movie.