The Oscar Awards are underway and it looks like this year the Academy may truly be revealing quite a few surprises. The first of the event was Brad Pitt's win for Best Supporting Actor for his role in Quentin Tarantino's "Once Upon A Time In Hollywood."
Live Updates
1917 grabs another win in the Best Cinematography category
Roger Deakins won in the Best Cinematography category for Sam Mendes directed War movie "1917."
1917 wins Best Sound Mixing
Mark Taylor and Stuart Wilson win big for their work in sound mixing for World War I feature 1917.
Ford vs Ferrari grabs golden statuette for Best Sound Editing
Donald Sylvester wins for Best Sound Editing for Ford vs Ferrari.
The Neighbor's Window wins Best Live Action Short Film
The Neighbor's Window grabs a win in the Best Live Action Short Film category.
Hair Love wins Best Documentary Short
Hair Love won in the Best Documentary Short category at the 2020 Oscar Awards.
Learning to Skateboard in a Warzone (If You're a Girl) wins best documentary short
Reportedly, "Learning to Skateboard in a Warzone (If You're a Girl)" won best documentary short. It was directed by Carol Dysinger and produced by Elena Andreicheva.
"American Factory" wins Best Documentary.
"American Factory" wins Best Documentary at the 92nd Academy Awards.
Little Women wins for Best Costume Design
Greta Gerwig's adaptation of the classic "Little Women won big in the Costume Design category.
Laura Dern wins Best Supporting Actress Oscar
Laura Dern won for her role "Marriage Story," thanking her acting parents, Bruce Dern and Diane Ladd, in an emotional speech.
Parasite wins Best Original Screenplay. Jojo Rabbit wins Best Adapted Screenplay, Toy Story 4 wins Best Animated Movie
Reportedly, "Parasite" began its evening by winning best original screenplay, receiving a huge ovation, as director Bong Joon-ho's film has throughout awards season.
"Parasite" seems to be a shoo-in for Best Picture at the moment.
While writer-director Taika Waititi's anti-Nazi satire "Jojo Rabbit," took the adapted screenplay prize.
Disney dominated the animation category yet again as "Toy Story 4" received best animated movie.
Brad Pitt gets political during acceptance speech
He previously won an Oscar as a producer for "12 Years a Slave." This is his first ever as an actor for his supporting role in "Once Upon a Time ... in Hollywood."
However, Pitt did used his moment to get political, referring to President Trump's impeachment trial by noting that his 45-second speech was more time than the Senate had allocated for witnesses.