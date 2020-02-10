Live

The Oscar Awards are underway and it looks like this year the Academy may truly be revealing quite a few surprises. The first of the event was Brad Pitt's win for Best Supporting Actor for his role in Quentin Tarantino's "Once Upon A Time In Hollywood." 

Live Updates

2020-02-1008:29 (IST)

1917 grabs another win in the Best Cinematography category

Roger Deakins won in the Best Cinematography category for Sam Mendes directed War movie "1917."

2020-02-1008:22 (IST)

1917 wins Best Sound Mixing

Mark Taylor and Stuart Wilson win big for their work in sound mixing for World War I feature 1917. 

2020-02-1008:20 (IST)

Ford vs Ferrari grabs golden statuette for Best Sound Editing

Donald Sylvester wins for Best Sound Editing for Ford vs Ferrari.

2020-02-1008:17 (IST)

The Neighbor's Window wins Best Live Action Short Film

The Neighbor's Window grabs a win in the Best Live Action Short Film category.

2020-02-1008:16 (IST)

Hair Love wins Best Documentary Short

Hair Love won in the Best Documentary Short category at the 2020 Oscar Awards. 

2020-02-1008:14 (IST)

Learning to Skateboard in a Warzone (If You're a Girl) wins best documentary short

Reportedly, "Learning to Skateboard in a Warzone (If You're a Girl)" won best documentary short. It was directed by Carol Dysinger and produced by Elena Andreicheva.

2020-02-1008:10 (IST)

"American Factory" wins Best Documentary.

"American Factory" wins Best Documentary at the 92nd Academy Awards. 

2020-02-1008:09 (IST)

Little Women wins for Best Costume Design

Greta Gerwig's adaptation of the classic "Little Women won big in the Costume Design category.

2020-02-1008:05 (IST)

Laura Dern wins Best Supporting Actress Oscar

Laura Dern won for her role "Marriage Story," thanking her acting parents, Bruce Dern and Diane Ladd, in an emotional speech.

2020-02-1008:02 (IST)

Parasite wins Best Original Screenplay. Jojo Rabbit wins Best Adapted Screenplay, Toy Story 4 wins Best Animated Movie

Reportedly, "Parasite" began its evening by winning best original screenplay, receiving a huge ovation, as director Bong Joon-ho's film has throughout awards season. 

"Parasite" seems to be a shoo-in for Best Picture at the moment. 

While writer-director Taika Waititi's anti-Nazi satire "Jojo Rabbit," took the adapted screenplay prize.

Disney dominated the animation category yet again as "Toy Story 4" received best animated movie.

2020-02-1007:59 (IST)

Brad Pitt gets political during acceptance speech

He previously won an Oscar as a producer for "12 Years a Slave." This is his first ever as an actor for his supporting role in "Once Upon a Time ... in Hollywood."

However, Pitt did used his moment to get political, referring to President Trump's impeachment trial by noting that his 45-second speech was more time than the Senate had allocated for witnesses.